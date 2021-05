I spent my entire career in this really interesting and intriguing space where academics meets business. I love this space because it challenges us to provide impactful learning experiences within realistic cost constraints that everybody lives with. It also challenges us to create learning experiences that speak to the market and introduce courses that students really need, that employers really need and that governments really need. It challenges us to create these relevant, impactful learning experiences that are needed at all levels of society and at all ages.