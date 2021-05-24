newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Member Info for JamesHinvest

Life Style Extra
 5 days ago

Clearly the market doesn’t trust AK. The market is now looking for real meat on the bone from Kongats. The ball is firmly in his court now, as I’ve said previous the next 6 months will be huge in deciding which way this share goes. I for one hope it’s way north of where we are at atm.

www.lse.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Info#Jameshinvest#Ioxus Settlement#Maxwell Settlement#Muarata Equipment#Bank#Truckstart Etc#Atm#World Leader
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for wilburylover

Yes OXUS Gold springs to mind there. So, what happened to the so called glod the bit that really had me going giving me a bit more hope to hang on to this share, not one word has been said about it for ages like hanging a carrot over our noses really getting beyond me this company trouble is can't sell to much to lose. really peeeeed off .
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for Mitch1967

Does anyone think the SP will fall to the lows of February this year?. RE: PERFECTION = Hostile Takeover ?26 May 2021 09:09. Vauch - 128% is only on the recent lows of this/ last week and for many here the increase will be much less depending on their entry point.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for HerveTheNerve

It's a total load of rubbish and no doubt the late entrants today, just like on #GME, are going to be left holding the bag by close today. The #AMC500k hashtag on Twitter is being used to promote the idea that AMC's stock price could soar all the way to $500,000 per share, up from $26.52 yesterday. If that were to occur, with its over 490 million shares outstanding, AMC's market capitalization would be about $245 trillion.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for DusterMan

I'm in for the 10 bagger too. Kola is priority now, funding is not guaranteed however everyone will be trying there best...if the project happens then Huston we have lift off. Lots and lots of patience will be needed. RE: Any reason not to buy FRES27 May 2021 06:21. A...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Member Info for BlueOcean50

DB has always been clear that he was not targeting the UK, preferring to focus on the US because of their propensity to pay a higher price for a premium product. My understanding of what scuppered this strategy was, I think that the FDA put a moratorium on approving new tests due to the shear volume of requests coming through. However, I still think the company could and should have done more to push the issue. I understand the sensitivities and potential risks, especially for a UK company, however, the US system has a long history of lobbying federal government for change. We simply didn't have the strength of our conviction in our "superior" product (lack of need for cold storage, high throughput to support mass testing, less human error, high efficacy etc.) or the knowhow to go for it. The Chairman and non-execs should have been pushing and supporting DB with this but have been largely absent. Its an obvious miss which, as a LTH, I hope will not be repeated for anything else in the pipeline going forwards. Also, I may have got this wrong but didn't we also change our application inflight from using Upper Nasal swabs to Saliva (although it wasn't explained, I had assumed this was to aid the PoC solution when it finally arrives) which will have added to the complexity and delayed approval.
StocksLife Style Extra

Member Info for OracleofSkegness

When's Investrip coming along to tell everyone the contracts are worth £3.50. I'm looking for some suggestions/explanation on the recent SP drop and CEO selling too perhaps, just want to check I've not got the blinkers on. Considering the upcoming end of year results, a very prudent PE calculation based on £12mil profit puts MANO at a PE of 8.25. The rate of its revenue growth even before covid was impressive, the industry will boom once the gov support measures cease, with the fallout of covid. And albeit miniscule, dividend as well. All of this to me says MANO should multibag, but again looking for a counter argument.
IndustryLife Style Extra

Member Info for MkivSupra

Missed this but that's one of my locals!! (just up the road in Thursley near the Hindhead Tunnel) Redtrader taking you at face value, the upside is more discovery ie extending the ore body.......so they are commencing the decline to the ore body they and Newcrest know if there and are pricing in and then simultaneously they are drilling and finding more gold around the known findings (lots of this won't be priced in) . If they find even more and it's just in the same hole then there is a chance of another half etc of a mine within this existing one, but that would be a mine with VERY little additional cost. So in very simple terms Newcrest and onbaord and pushing things forward because of the current 'knowns' and the fact they are good enough for viability, things are also looking good for the current unknowns ie the full extent of resource. Nothing is certain but that gives cause for optimism?
StocksLife Style Extra

Member Info for George273

If globalco were that interested in any Hemogenyx products, then surely they would have bought the 433m shares being offloaded and then owned 40% of the company for around £7m. Lets get a tr1 !! Lol. RE: Deluded if you think these trades are buys25 May 2021 15:30. Come on...
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for edmunddante1844

Much appreciated Paddy, makes more sense now! You are the GGP Oracle. This is just a heads up, but some were wondering what GH is up to post GGP. Yesterday he liked a tweet for a company called MNRG that was odd considering his twitter feed is, and continues to be GGP focused. Looking at the company, they have a MCAP of £6m and simply wall street shows GH is a 1.86% shareholder (£120k). Please do not take this as a ramp or investment advice as know nothing about the company and remain a GGP LTH. I guess rampers might say that too, but look at my previous posts if unsure as have a ton of respect for many posters on here.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for King0fTelva

Can we keep a serius and true page on this ticket?? Can we avoid to use always the same word that we see on every stock, mm,stop loss raid ecc? I would like an informative page, where we can help and really be smart together and really make money everyone who is smart to be here. I hope that there are many Gentlemen that want this. We are under radar, at the moment we haven't t212 restriction ecc, so focus.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for Mumbles2021

“Some say the Curve relates to the de-risking of a project as it advances, with risks shifting from exploration related to development related. That may be true, but I suggest the curve is simply based on investor perception and impatience”. RE: Financing25 May 2021 19:37. I was well up, bought...
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for Markymark3344

Guys hear me out. Do we all agree no gold has been extracted? Do we all agree no revenue means no income?. Do we all agree this is a long term play with potentially good results and that that is a long way away?. Well that’s what I see, so...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Member Info for pardariff

Mikey279 I agree with you thinking but cannot see avacta just sitting back and waiting if they think the approval is late. I still see the big news coming early June because the approval in itself will probably not put a rocket under the share price without big sales. RE:...
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for LodesOrLoads

Vox Markets will be conducting a Q&A with @AlbaMinerals #ALBA to answer investor questions on the spin out of their Greenland assets. Please DM any questions or email Kat Perez at kperez@vox markets.co.uk. Questions accepted till COB Monday 24th May.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for Fr.Jack.Hackett

I think using future Pd prices from coinpriceforecast.com gets me half way to your range (which I certainly can argued for) but also I would need to apply a discount of at least 10% as well - and I think for the MT Flanks this is not feasible (at least until it is operating).
TrafficLife Style Extra

Member Info for foresight

I think the oil price is somewhat irrelevant as the real issue is the production problems / challenges and they only ever get worse so with time, regardless of the oil price, the cash flow will decrease inexorably (IMO) RE: HUR accounting14 May 2021 17:25. oil price and production are...
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for primatologist

The more the SP price goes up the more your sensible PI's get upset. The more the sensible PI's get upset the more it goes up. This will be London Stock Exchange's very own dogecoin, where the pumps will far exceed the dumps. Ironic Labs. I'm here for it.
StocksLife Style Extra

Member Info for OnlyGrowthStocks

Well I think we can all agree its going North as such let's see where the next few months takes us. I've seen many forecasts up to £1.44 Mickey's. Personally that's light and with a 25 m oz reserve we will push £2.00 and above. RE: Held at 2021 May...
EconomyLife Style Extra

Member Info for David0097

After losing £10k on EUA in about five minutes after an RNS was misunderstood followed by a huge correction the next working day I’ve learned one thing.... never panic sell. I will be holding this morning to see how it plays out. Lucky enough to have a base cost of 9p which i believe could be breached, but I fully expect a bounce back once things settle. HOLD.
StocksLife Style Extra

Member Info for Sadanby001

This stock is low as it is not making nothing yet in 3 months when a new update. Is announced and some good trading figures then you will see h share price go up.