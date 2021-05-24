‘Demoralizing’: Liberal arts faculty look back on LeBlanc’s controversial tenure
Liberal arts faculty who disapproved of University President Thomas LeBlanc’s leadership welcomed his retirement announcement last week. A dozen liberal arts professors said LeBlanc’s presidency has been troubled with numerous controversies, like his now likely “obsolete” 20/30 plan to increase STEM enrollment at GW, which sparked concerns that the plan would come at the expense of non-STEM programs. They said they hope the incoming president and the Board of Trustees will collaborate more with faculty on a shared vision for the University that will restore and enhance GW’s reputation.www.gwhatchet.com