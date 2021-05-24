newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Op-ed: LeBlanc is leaving GW better than he found it

By Charles Garris
GW Hatchet
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Garris is a professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering, a member of the Faculty Senate and a former Chair of the Faculty Senate executive committee. It is with great sadness that I learned of University President Thomas LeBlanc’s decision to retire from his position at the end of the 2021–22 academic year. At the beginning of his presidency, there was a palpable excitement that he would build on the upward trajectory of excellence left to him by the administrations of predecessors Stephen Joel Trachtenberg and Steven Knapp. LeBlanc was provided by the presidential search committee with a detailed analysis which defined a series of major historical challenges that had prevented GW from joining the top tier academic institutions of the nation and limited the future trajectory of the institution.

www.gwhatchet.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Leblanc
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academic Success#Board Of Trustees#Academic Institutions#The Faculty Assembly#University Charter#President Leblanc#Gw Governance Processes#Professor#Economic Standing#Considerable Success#Dissenting Voices#Mental Wellbeing#Shared Governance#Undaunted Courage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
CollegesGW Hatchet

LeBlanc’s leadership style should leave with him

Earlier today, the GW community received news it had asked for but did not expect: University President Thomas LeBlanc is calling it quits. LeBlanc, who has come under fire from faculty and students alike throughout his tumultuous time in office, announced in an email to students that he will retire at the end of the next academic year.
Washington, DCgwu.edu

Board of Trustees Holds May Meeting

The George Washington University is actively planning for an in-person return to campus this fall, President Thomas LeBlanc told the Board of Trustees on Friday during its May meeting. “As we look forward to the summer and fall, I remain very optimistic about the months ahead,” Dr. LeBlanc said, noting...
EducationGW Hatchet

Outgoing Faculty Senate parliamentarian reflects on more than decadelong tenure

Former Faculty Senate Parliamentarian Steve Charnovitz said his final senate meeting late last month was a “depressing” end to his 13-year stint in the position. Charnovitz, who started teaching at GW in 2004, has held the position of senate parliamentarian longer than anyone else in the senate’s history. As his tenure has come to a close, he said he feels the senate has “wasted” time on resolutions to question University President Thomas LeBlanc’s leadership abilities rather than advise University leaders on policies to help navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and a changing higher education landscape.
Collegesqueensu.ca

Principal Deane unveils university’s strategic framework

Queen’s convenes working groups to advance operational priorities. Following a comprehensive, year-long consultation with the campus community led by Principal and Vice-Chancellor Patrick Deane, the university’s Board of Trustees has approved Queen’s new strategic framework. Developed out of consultations with faculty, staff, students, alumni, and stakeholders in Canada and abroad, the new strategy defines the mission, vision and values of Queen’s and identifies six strategic goals aimed at positioning Queen’s as a university committed to societal impact and positive change.
CollegesNewsbug.info

Professors push back against civic literacy plan

More than 135 Purdue professors have sent letters in an attempt to push back against the Board of Trustees potentially instituting a civic literacy graduation requirement — despite objections from the University Senate. The letter campaign, organized by Purdue’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors, was designed out...
Athens, OHohio.edu

Ohio University Board of Trustees name Dr. Hugh Sherman as President

Ohio University Board of Trustees today appointed Dr. Hugh Sherman as 22nd President of Ohio University for a two-year term effective June 14, 2021. Before stepping down in January 2021 with plans to return to faculty, Dr. Sherman served as the Dean of the highly ranked College of Business. A Professor of Management, Dr. Sherman started his career with Ohio University as an assistant faculty member in 1995.
CollegesBeaver County Times

Op-Ed: How colleges play the waitlist game

May 1 used to be my reckoning as a dean of admissions. I knew that if enrollment deposits did not come in the way I hoped, my job and many others' jobs at the college were on the line. Having a waitlist gave me peace of mind and allowed the admissions office to fill the remaining spots available in the freshman class if we were tracking behind on deposits.
Washington, DCGW Hatchet

GW to offer more than 60 summer courses with in-person, hybrid components

About 61 courses will have in-person or hybrid elements in their instruction this summer, continuing the University’s “phased reopening” as COVID-19 cases drop and vaccination rates grow. Koren Bedeau, the senior associate provost for special projects, said summer classes will still operate with primarily virtual operations, but courses with either...
Collegesuky.edu

Next Steps in Vice President for Institutional Diversity Search

— The University of Kentucky Community received an email today outlining a schedule for open forums planned next week for finalists for the position of UK vice president for institutional diversity. Please see the message below. Dear Campus Community,. In February, a search committee for the position of vice president...
Harvard, MAHarvard Health

Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

S. Sean Cao is Assistant Professor of Accountancy at Georgia State University J. Mack Robinson College of Business; Junbo L. Wang is Assistant Professor of Finance at Louisiana State University E. J. Ourso College of Business; and Baozhong Yang is the H. Talmage Dobbs Jr. Associate Professor of Finance at Georgia State University J. Mack Robinson College of Business. This post is based on a recent paper authored by Mr. Cao, Mr. Wang, Mr. Yang, and Wei Jiang, Arthur F. Burns Professor of Free and Competitive Enterprise at Columbia Business School.
Worcester, MAworcester.edu

Board of Trustees Approves Faculty Tenure and Promotions

The Board of Trustees, at its April 13 meeting, approved tenure and promotion for 10 Worcester State faculty across a variety of disciplines. Tenure-track faculty follow a contractual evaluation process over several years with each year including a recommendation for reappointment. Classroom observation, peer and chair evaluation, dean evaluation and recommendation, as well as the provost’s recommendation, are included. The president makes the final recommendation/approval before going to the Board for tenure recommendation and approval.
CollegesDaily Northwestern

A Year in Review: Associated Student Government’s key legislation

In the past academic year, Associated Student Government passed key legislation that pertains to a variety of issues facing the Northwestern community. ASG sought to address documented claims of racism within the Senate, which resulted in the resignation of both the speaker of the house and faculty advisor. Notably, senators...
Houston, TXDaily Cougar Online

University of Houston - Campus Carry Policy

Campus Carry Policy Overview Training (pdf) (PowerPoint) Campus Carry Exclusion Zone Overview (below) The exclusion zone request form can be found in UH MAPP 07.01.05 as well as the link above. Completed forms or questions about the form or process should be addressed to campuscarry@uh.edu or eamessa@uh.edu. This policy was...