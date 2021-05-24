Member Info for Skelley

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. When she was 4, the New Jersey-born singer Em Rossi was taken by her grandparents to a Britney Spears concert. Eight years later at age 12, she found herself at Westlake Recording studio in Los Angeles with producer Andy Ditaranto (of Disney fame) singing on the exact microphone in Studio C that Britney had recorded hits on. Over the next several years, Em worked on scores of songs with producers and engineers. Em and Ditaranto worked together for six years until his passing in 2014, leaving the artist stranded, unfinished and unsure of herself.