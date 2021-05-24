Member Info for Skelley

It's time for "What's This Wednesday" again, and our clue is up for debate. Did you figure out what it is?. JStew: This one wasn't too bad for me this week. But that's because Cori already sent it to me a couple weeks ago. So all I had to do today was actually remember what it was. Which made it only slightly easier. I still sat there for about ten minutes before the light went off. But I also got up at 2:30am as well. So my brain never really fires on all pistons. It just kind of sputters and chokes and coughs like an engine with no oil, hahaha.