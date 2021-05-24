newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Member Info for LodesOrLoads

Life Style Extra
 5 days ago

Vox Markets will be conducting a Q&A with @AlbaMinerals #ALBA to answer investor questions on the spin out of their Greenland assets. Please DM any questions or email Kat Perez at kperez@vox markets.co.uk. Questions accepted till COB Monday 24th May.

www.lse.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kat#Member Info#Vox Markets#Q A#Greenland#Dm#Investor Questions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for Spacemonkey82

Yeah it feels like we’re taking rather than wearing in the other place. But I am hoping that this takes off to support my portfolio a bit more. For me I think in 9-12 months this share could be making everyone smile.
BBCLife Style Extra

Member Info for yachtmoonfleet

I have just heard on BBC R4 that there has been a breakthrough with Foralumab in respect of the treatment of MS in the US. I think it mentioned that it has been given emergency permission fir use - what fantastic news. GLA.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for HerveTheNerve

It's a total load of rubbish and no doubt the late entrants today, just like on #GME, are going to be left holding the bag by close today. The #AMC500k hashtag on Twitter is being used to promote the idea that AMC's stock price could soar all the way to $500,000 per share, up from $26.52 yesterday. If that were to occur, with its over 490 million shares outstanding, AMC's market capitalization would be about $245 trillion.
Life Style Extra

Member Info for Radiagreen

Yes, frustrating and have to say AS is to blame for always teeing it up for imminent news, which leads to excitement, dissapoitment and eventually concern (e.g. why the lateness). There is no need to question the lateness if he would just give honest / realistic timelines. During the recent result webinar he even said that he could now be very accurate with the timeline and indicated early May?
StocksLife Style Extra

Member Info for OracleofSkegness

When's Investrip coming along to tell everyone the contracts are worth £3.50. I'm looking for some suggestions/explanation on the recent SP drop and CEO selling too perhaps, just want to check I've not got the blinkers on. Considering the upcoming end of year results, a very prudent PE calculation based on £12mil profit puts MANO at a PE of 8.25. The rate of its revenue growth even before covid was impressive, the industry will boom once the gov support measures cease, with the fallout of covid. And albeit miniscule, dividend as well. All of this to me says MANO should multibag, but again looking for a counter argument.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for igrowmoney

I had a very entertaining evening meeting fellow shareholders last night at the Stag pub in Surrey and I would encourage anyone sitting on the fence, to try get to one in the future. You will meet some very nice people from all walks of life and of course it...
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for edmunddante1844

Much appreciated Paddy, makes more sense now! You are the GGP Oracle. This is just a heads up, but some were wondering what GH is up to post GGP. Yesterday he liked a tweet for a company called MNRG that was odd considering his twitter feed is, and continues to be GGP focused. Looking at the company, they have a MCAP of £6m and simply wall street shows GH is a 1.86% shareholder (£120k). Please do not take this as a ramp or investment advice as know nothing about the company and remain a GGP LTH. I guess rampers might say that too, but look at my previous posts if unsure as have a ton of respect for many posters on here.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for King0fTelva

Can we keep a serius and true page on this ticket?? Can we avoid to use always the same word that we see on every stock, mm,stop loss raid ecc? I would like an informative page, where we can help and really be smart together and really make money everyone who is smart to be here. I hope that there are many Gentlemen that want this. We are under radar, at the moment we haven't t212 restriction ecc, so focus.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for Mumbles2021

“Some say the Curve relates to the de-risking of a project as it advances, with risks shifting from exploration related to development related. That may be true, but I suggest the curve is simply based on investor perception and impatience”. RE: Financing25 May 2021 19:37. I was well up, bought...
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for Markymark3344

Guys hear me out. Do we all agree no gold has been extracted? Do we all agree no revenue means no income?. Do we all agree this is a long term play with potentially good results and that that is a long way away?. Well that’s what I see, so...
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for laserbrain

And he was VERY upbeat about the prospects of #RedSetter near #Havieron. and Just FYI - he gave out no insider info. about 7am UK. Promoting WSBN. Good man. #WSBN in the last 3 days on AIM and AQSE combined. This story of their #RedSetter #gold #copper project moved near #Telfer and #Havieron hasn’t even got out to the wider market yet.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for primatologist

The more the SP price goes up the more your sensible PI's get upset. The more the sensible PI's get upset the more it goes up. This will be London Stock Exchange's very own dogecoin, where the pumps will far exceed the dumps. Ironic Labs. I'm here for it.
StocksLife Style Extra

Member Info for Sadanby001

This stock is low as it is not making nothing yet in 3 months when a new update. Is announced and some good trading figures then you will see h share price go up.
EconomyLife Style Extra

Member Info for Pensionbuilding

Nearly a month for by and fa said. Disgusting. "We have recently entered into an exclusive service agreement with a company about to launch an innovative and verified Covid testing service with UK government approval, under which Westminster will provide a range of specialist services. Whilst too early to assess the likely scale or success of the project, this initiative could potentially lead to interesting business developments in what could be an important new service in helping to open up the leisure and entertainment sector." Dyor.
Life Style Extra

Member Info for Oliver1116

Well believe it or not Lucky...your post makes me feel better that I am not the only feeling frustrated. Sometimes it feels like you're only allowed to comment if you are 100% confident.
EconomyLife Style Extra

Member Info for Morpheous123

Garry G - many thanks. Like you, I am sitting on a 90% loss so I will wait and see what develops. I was just glad of the opportunity to share some thoughts. .. is whether you can ever trust this BoD again? I appreciate the need to move on. And the company has set out its vision for the future. But I think we are still owed an explanation for the disaster that was Percy. - it was a disaster however you may wish to dress it. I am also not convinced that a farm-in for The Bahamas license is imminent. I think any major will do what every major did this time round - wait for the results of the drill. The difference now, of course, is that we have another three years wait during which time majors will refocus towards renewables and face an ever growing and sophisticated environmental lobby focussed on preserving jurisdictions like The Bahamas from exploration. There is also a general election before next proposed spud which may lead to a change of direction re oil. You can grant licenses to explore. But do you then need to produce if the political will has gone? I do wonder if the Bahamian boat has sailed.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for RedSparrow7

Gold has been in a secular bull market since the 3rd August 1914 - in Britain in any case. Is that true? We've had periods when sterling has been on the gold standard in various forms, but outside of that (even inside the gold standard with the 1967 devaluation) we've had currency debasement ( a nice term for hidden taxation). I suppose our job is to try and buy gold during the down phases with all this money we've made from tech shares and crypto (well, some of us), and turn it into proper money.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for Bertiethebarrel

I’m with you Fuk and Xen. Can’t see a placing for the same reasons. In addition to that would TB really damage the credibility he has built up in the past by announcing funds needed, then announcing a placing when the sp has retreated. Doesn’t make sense. If it was a raise via a placing it would have been announced by now as there is no reason not to. I am looking at the bigger picture of sp at full production at year end which is on course. Happy for sp to hang around this level and stay under the radar for now as I want to top up another 10m from pending house sale. Personally very confident here with my investment.
CurrenciesLife Style Extra

Member Info for SteveJones999

Crypto’s are here to stay whether we like them or not. As a method of payment, their usage will only grow- about time the banks had something to worry about, although they are now crawling all over them. RE: Europe in the green premarket after Wall Street's rebound14 May 2021...
Life Style Extra

Member Info for Hairy_Harris_

It’s not clear where we are to Pi’s, the markets and most probably the BOD. I’m seriously re-thinking my strategy here.