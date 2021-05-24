Member Info for LodesOrLoads

Garry G - many thanks. Like you, I am sitting on a 90% loss so I will wait and see what develops. I was just glad of the opportunity to share some thoughts. .. is whether you can ever trust this BoD again? I appreciate the need to move on. And the company has set out its vision for the future. But I think we are still owed an explanation for the disaster that was Percy. - it was a disaster however you may wish to dress it. I am also not convinced that a farm-in for The Bahamas license is imminent. I think any major will do what every major did this time round - wait for the results of the drill. The difference now, of course, is that we have another three years wait during which time majors will refocus towards renewables and face an ever growing and sophisticated environmental lobby focussed on preserving jurisdictions like The Bahamas from exploration. There is also a general election before next proposed spud which may lead to a change of direction re oil. You can grant licenses to explore. But do you then need to produce if the political will has gone? I do wonder if the Bahamian boat has sailed.