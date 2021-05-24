Meals On Wheels Volunteers Help 2.4 Million US Seniors Get Enough To Eat While Staving Off Loneliness
More than 2.4 million older adults are supported each year by Meals on Wheels, an initiative through which seniors and people with disabilities receive healthy and tasty meals, often for free, from a network of volunteers. These efforts are usually organized through local senior centers and other community organizations across the U.S. In many cases, these 5,000 local programs encourage the people who receive meals to cover at least part of the cost, if that’s within their means.www.ibtimes.com