Crawfordsville, IN

Local Record: May 24, 2021

Journal Review
 5 days ago

• Prowler in the 2000 block of Dogwood Lane — 4:09 a.m. • Unauthorized control of a vehicle in the 2000 block of Rosedale Court — 10:40 a.m. • Hit and run at 600 W. State Road 32 — 10:46 a.m. • Property damage crash at South Washington and East...

Indiana StatePerry County News

Spencer man nabbed on felony drug charges

A Spencer County man has been arrested on drug charges after a weeks-long investigation by Indiana State Police. If you subscribe to the newspaper, you already receive FREE access to all the exclusive content of the website. Click here to register your account. If you have any problems then please...
Indiana StateRepublic

Indiana boy, 16, sentenced in fatal shooting of another teen

FRANKLIN, Ind. — A 16-year-old suburban Indianapolis boy charged as an adult in another teen’s fatal shooting has been sentenced to more than two years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal recklessness and a weapons charge. A Johnson County judge sentenced Marcus Salatin on Friday to 825 days at...
Crawfordsville, INJournal Review

City signs agreement for stimulus advice

The City of Crawfordsville has signed a formal agreement with an Indianapolis-based law firm for advice on how to spend the latest round of federal stimulus money. The city is asking lawyers from business law firm Barnes & Thornburg to help decipher the American Rescue Plan Act, which was signed into law in March. The Board of Public Works and Safety approved the agreement Wednesday for a flat fee of $2,500.
Crawfordsville, INRepublic

Parker Schroll

Parker Joseph Schroll of Crawfordsville passed away Tuesday morning at Methodist Hospital as a result of an auto accident on April 6th. He was 19. Parker was a hard worker, tenacious, creative, witty, thoughtful and loving. He was extremely loyal to those he loved and respected. He was very charismatic, which drew many people to him. Little children and babies were drawn to his spirit and Parker loved to take the time to spend with them. It has been amazing to discover the large number of lives he has impacted as a 19 year-old who lived life to the fullest. Parker was truly one of God’s bright lights in this world.
Montgomery County, INwslmradio.com

Two seriously injured in ORV accident in Montgomery County

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident that occurred Wednesday evening in Montgomery County. At approximately 5:16 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the intersection of State Road 234 and County Road 925 East near Ladoga. Preliminary investigation revealed that Zachary Bauman, 35, of Ladoga, was operating...
Crawfordsville, INJournal Review

Hedrick receives probation for stealing from Chamber

A former Crawfordsville/Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce employee was sentenced to 2 1/2 years of probation Monday after being convicted of stealing thousands of dollars from the organization. Abigail J. Hedrick, 26, Waynetown, pleaded guilty in Montgomery Superior Court I to two felony counts and one misdemeanor count of theft...
Montgomery County, INWISH-TV

2 seriously injured in Montogomery County four-wheeler crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Two people were seriously injured in a Wednesday evening four-wheeler crash in Montgomery County, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. Around 5:15 p.m., first responders were called to the area of State Road 234 and County Road 925, near Ladoga, for a crash.
Montgomery County, INThe Lebanon Reporter

Two seriously injured in ORV accident

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident that occurred Wednesday evening in Montgomery County. Shortly after 5 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the intersection of State Road 234 and Montgomery County Road 925 East, near Ladoga. Police say Zachary Bauman, 35, of Ladoga, was operating a...