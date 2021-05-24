Local Record: May 24, 2021

Parker Joseph Schroll of Crawfordsville passed away Tuesday morning at Methodist Hospital as a result of an auto accident on April 6th. He was 19. Parker was a hard worker, tenacious, creative, witty, thoughtful and loving. He was extremely loyal to those he loved and respected. He was very charismatic, which drew many people to him. Little children and babies were drawn to his spirit and Parker loved to take the time to spend with them. It has been amazing to discover the large number of lives he has impacted as a 19 year-old who lived life to the fullest. Parker was truly one of God’s bright lights in this world.