Commentary: Michael Reagan - Going for the green, not the gold

The Suez Canal had another ship get stuck in it this week. One of the major moments of 2021 was the Ever Given getting lodged in the waterway and the world’s larger economy basically grinding to a halt. Having a second ship repeat the performance would have been catastrophic for a number of reasons. Futurism reports that Maersk Emerald had some mechanical issues on Friday. When the engines went bad near Ismaila, Egypt, people feared we were in for a repeat. But,it looks like things are unobstructed now. The Maersk Emerald received aid from some towboats and allowed other vessels to navigate the canal without further incident. But, this entire situation draws more attention to how precarious the global supply chain is. Many couldn’t believe the world would screech to a halt because of one ship, but spectators got a front-row seat for that earlier this Spring.