The FBI: Most Wanted season 2 finale is going to air on CBS next week — go ahead and prepare for drama from start to finish. What makes “Chattaboogie” stand out? Obviously, you are going to see a story of Jess and the team trying to take down a dangerous criminal — yet, this time it could be one of their own. Think someone else in federal law enforcement! Trying to determine their own culpability will be no easy task, especially when they are involved in a major drug operation. If they are guilty, how do you extract them? Do you have to down an entire ring with just a small team? That’s no easy task, and there could be a few agents in grave danger by the very end of it.