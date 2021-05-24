Here’s where to sit in the office to make you more productive

Older people with high levels of life satisfaction—a favorable attitude toward life—have healthier habits, less depression and pain, better sleep and a longer life, reports researchers from the University of British Columbia. They studied nearly 13,000 U.S. adults older than 50 for four years and found that higher life satisfaction was linked to 26 percent reduced mortality and a 46 percent lower depression rate. People that felt good about their lives had fewer chronic conditions and pain, exercised more often, were both more optimistic and likely to be living with a partner and experienced less hopelessness and loneliness. However, such positive feelings were not associated with fewer health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, arthritis or obesity; were not marked by less alcoholic binging or smoking; and were not affected by frequency of contact with children, family and friends.