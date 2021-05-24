newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

Here’s where to sit in the office to make you more productive

By Vicky McKeever, @vmckeevercnbc
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith more workplaces re-opening as pandemic public health restrictions ease, experts are offering tips on choosing the right place to sit to help you be more productive on your return to the office. The pandemic has completely transformed the workplace, with companies adopting hybrid working models and even choosing to...

www.cnbc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Work Time#Office Space#Help Desk#Team Work#Office Workers#Cnbc#Space Works Consulting#Focused Work#Desks#Desk Space#Tasks#Environment#Perceived Productivity#People#Mental Function#Engrained Human Behavior#Hybrid Working Models#Planned Ways#Ninja Proof Seats#Academics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Career Development & Advice
Related
EconomyThrive Global

Traditional Office vs Coworking: Where Will You Thrive

No matter which office you thrive in, it is important that they are equipped in the best possible way. Both offices will require desks and chairs for their workers, for example, and most big companies will have heating and air conditioning, which can be found at HVAC equipment if needed. The main difference in the conditions of the rooms is whether the desks are separated into single cubicles or laid out in a way that allows interaction between colleagues as they work, although coworking spaces have been said to have a more contemporary look.
Healthnewmilfordspectrum.com

15 Entrepreneurs Whose Products Will Make You Feel More Sane

After a year of being chained to our desks and drinking wine...I mean...coffee...on Zoom instead of out in the wild, many of us are dealing with reopening anxiety, work-life balance and the inevitable quest to look fit again after a year of lockdown. But, why do we want all these...
Jobswhbc.com

What makes a new job Good for YOU? Here’s some Help

Someone online asked for advice on spotting “green flags” during a job interview. These are signs that tell you if the workplace and employees are worth your time. Here are some of the best ones to keep an eye out for while job hunting . . . 1. Low turnover...
Economyfintechzoom.com

Running a Start-up? How Do You Make Your Office More Stress-free?

Running a start-up, you deal with many large competitors. That’s why treating your work-force well is important. They are assets that’ll help you grow. To make sure the work environment is as stress-free for them as possible, make note of the below points. Be Transparent. You want your workers to...
ChinaBerkeleyan Online

Which Values Make You Happy? It Might Depend on Where You Live

When a new psychology study comes out, its findings—gratitude makes people happy! meditating can boost your mood!—are often taken as truth about humanity as a whole. But in recent years, researchers have pointed out that much of psychology research involves participants who are WEIRD: Western, Educated, and from Industrialized, Rich, and Democratic countries.
StocksStreet.Com

Here's Where to Aim With Roblox

While there might not be a lot of love for turbo-charged growth stocks left on Wall Street, some companies defy the trend, Jim Cramer told his "Mad Money" viewers Monday night. Case in point, Roblox Corporation (RBLX) , the online gaming platform. After a strong debut via direct listing, shares...
Mental Healthmindful.org

Here’s How You Can Make Compassion a Habit

Empathy gives us the ability to understand the viewpoints and feelings of others. While empathy is important, it falls short of compassion. You can understand the feelings of a friend, a relative, or an acquaintance while still feeling bitterness or resentment toward them. Compassion adds love and caring to the equation. It arises when we combine our ability to empathize with others with a heartfelt sense of love.
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

Google To Open Its First Store: Here’s Where And What You Can Buy

Google is set to open its first brick-and-mortar store in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York as it looks to take on its rival Apple in the physical retail space. Google, whose parent company is Alphabet (GOOG), plans to open the store this summer, offering customers the ability to browse and buy products made by the tech company, including its Pixel phones, Nest products, Fitbit devices, and Pixelbooks.
PharmaceuticalsEsquire

Here's Where You Can Buy a Vaccine Card Holder

Congratulations, you're finally vaccinated! While that vaccine card can feel like a celebratory badge of honor to boast about on social media, it’s actually an essential medical document that contains important information. You’ll need to keep safe—and not just for bragging rights. So, where do you keep that flimsy piece of paper? Your wallet or money clip might bend and potentially wear down your vaccine card, but thankfully, there's a better solution.
WorldNarcity

Here's How Much Money You Need To Make To Be In Canada’s Top 1%

If you've ever wondered how much the top earners in Canada make, look no further! Here's exactly how much money you need to earn to be considered rich and it varies by province. The last time Statistics Canada shared data related to the country's richest taxpayers was in 2018, when...
EconomyZDNet

Want to create a successful data strategy? Here's where you need to start

Anyone who thinks a successful chief data officer (CDO) is only measured by their ability to manage information is mistaken. While ensuring data quality is a key element of the role, the best data chiefs are increasingly going beyond numbers and engaging with their line-of-business peers to deliver digital business transformation.
San Francisco, CAChronicle of Philanthropy

Companies Should Make Their Philanthropy More Racially Equitable. Here’s How.

From 2008 to 2013, like a lot of other people, I experienced personal challenges due to the great recession and its fallout. I struggled to find work, watched helplessly as my mother passed away, and became closely acquainted with hunger and despair. As a down-on-my-luck, unpaid intern, I even found myself searching the streets of San Francisco for a spot to sleep.
Healthnachicago.com

Cultivate Satisfaction to be Healthier and Happier

Older people with high levels of life satisfaction—a favorable attitude toward life—have healthier habits, less depression and pain, better sleep and a longer life, reports researchers from the University of British Columbia. They studied nearly 13,000 U.S. adults older than 50 for four years and found that higher life satisfaction was linked to 26 percent reduced mortality and a 46 percent lower depression rate. People that felt good about their lives had fewer chronic conditions and pain, exercised more often, were both more optimistic and likely to be living with a partner and experienced less hopelessness and loneliness. However, such positive feelings were not associated with fewer health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, arthritis or obesity; were not marked by less alcoholic binging or smoking; and were not affected by frequency of contact with children, family and friends.
HealthIFLScience

Caffeine Does Wake You Up, But It May Not Improve Cognitive Function

After waking up feeling groggy and dead to the world, the immediate thing for most of us to do is reach for a cup of coffee. While this daily caffeine hit certainly works in lifting your spirits and becoming ready for the day ahead, new research suggests that may not actually improve cognition, leaving you open to still making errors that occur due to sleep deprivation.
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Sleep Disorders Tied to Higher Health Care Utilization, Costs

THURSDAY, May 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Sleep disorders, such as sleep apnea and insomnia, in U.S. adults are associated with significantly higher rates of health care utilization and expenditures, according to a study published online May 4 in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine. Phillip Huyett, M.D., and Neil...
Mental Healthdoctorslounge.com

Internet-Delivered CBT Treats Social Anxiety Disorder in Youth

THURSDAY, May 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Internet-delivered cognitive behavioral therapy (ICBT) is an efficacious and cost-effective intervention for children and adolescents with social anxiety disorder (SAD), according to a study published online May 12 in JAMA Psychiatry. Martina Nordh, Ph.D., from the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, and colleagues conducted...