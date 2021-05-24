newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

TV tonight: Rankin heads the Great British Photography Challenge

The Guardian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis new BBC series places celebrity photographer Rankin in charge of six hopefuls, as they spend four weeks travelling across the UK to complete themed briefs and on-the-spot camera phone challenges. Up first, the photographers are sent to Brighton beach to capture a speedy image with their phones before Chris Packham joins them to judge nature snaps from the New Forest. Ammar Kalia.

www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Davina Mccall
Person
Angela Scanlon
Person
Darren Aronofsky
Person
Nicky Campbell
Person
Natalie Portman
Person
Eddie Marsan
Person
Chris Packham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Tonight#Bbc One#Bt Sport Espn#Itv#Bbc Two#British#Bromley#Channel 4 Bake Off#Bristolian#Sky Documentaries#American#European Super League#Sky Cinema#Odette Odile#Eurosport#Sky Sports Main Event#Toronto Blue Jays#Tampa Bay Rays#Nicky Campbell Return#Perfect 8pm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Photography
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
BBC
Related
TV ShowsThe Guardian

TV tonight: the story of electronic music pioneer Delia Derbyshire

Delia Derbyshire: The Myths and the Legendary Tapes. Theremin innovator and co-creator of the Doctor Who theme tune, Delia Derbyshire is one of the unsung heroes of electronic music. This experimental documentary sees filmmaker Caroline Catz playing Delia in dramatised scenes as we trace her immensely creative period working at the BBC Radiophonic Workshop in the 1960s, creating music for almost 200 radio and TV shows. There is also new music recently discovered and incorporated into a score by Cosey Fanni Tutti. Ammar Kalia.
TV SeriesThe Guardian

TV tonight: supernatural thriller The Nevers lands at last

Joss Whedon’s return to television with this Victorian supernatural series may have been marred by the allegations of bullying that recently surfaced, yet the resulting show is still artfully executed by its other cast and crew. We find ourselves in London in 1899, where in the aftermath of a supernatural event, people – mainly women – find themselves with newfound, unusual abilities. Immediately persecuted, widow Amalia True (Laura Donnelly) and inventor Penance Adair (Ann Skelly) set about protecting their kind. Ammar Kalia.
TV & VideosThe Guardian

TV tonight: can magic mushrooms alleviate depression?

As rates of depression continue to rise in the UK and the coronavirus pandemic promises significant mental health consequences, a team of scientists and therapists – led by former government drug adviser Prof David Nutt – present this 16-month study comparing the efficacy of psilocybin (the active ingredient of magic mushrooms) with that of an antidepressant. We follow the effects on a group of participants with clinical depression, including a paediatric nurse, an artist and a cafe owner. Ammar Kalia.
TV & VideosThe Guardian

TV tonight: David Olusoga and Steven Johnson on the miracle of vaccination

The historian David Olusoga and the science writer Steven Johnson host this fascinating series. It looks back at scientific developments to see what we have learned from previous epidemics and global health crises to prompt the doubling of the human lifespan in a century. In tonight’s opening episode, Olusoga and Johnson chart the history of the vaccine, from smallpox to the remarkably efficacious Covid jabs – researched and developed in only a year. Ammar Kalia.
EntertainmentThe Guardian

TV tonight: the Eurovision live finals return

Graham Norton takes up his rightful position in the commentator’s booth – glass of wine in hand – to guide us through this year’s long-awaited Eurovision Song Contest, live from The Ahoy in Rotterdam. The UK’s entry James Newman will be hoping to avoid the dreaded nil points with his song Embers, while special performances come from DJ Afrojack and reigning 2019 Eurovision winner Duncan Laurence. Amanda Holden presents the UK’s votes from London. Ammar Kalia.
TV & VideosThe Guardian

TV tonight: Gregg Wallace is back for yet more weekends away

TV gourmand Gregg Wallace is back for a new series of culinary travels, punctuated with bite-size facts on his holidaying locations, this week stopping off in the kebab capital, Istanbul. He takes his pick of golden, sticky nuggets of baklava at the street food stalls on the Asian side of the Bosphorus, before witnessing a doner master at work on his rotating meats and then sampling a sip of pickle juice and a traditional Turkish meze platter on an island just off the coast. Ammar Kalia.
LifestyleThe Guardian

10 great British city breaks for both culture and outdoor fun

How about a city with two medieval colleges and castles, two picturesque rivers and miles of sandy beach?. On a sunny day, Aberdeen’s granite buildings sparkle as the light glints off specks of mica in the stone. Walk or cycle beside the city’s long sands from the old fishing village of Footdee to the basking seals at Donmouth nature reserve. There are several places to hire bikes and 150 miles of Aberdeenshire coastline.
EntertainmentThe Guardian

TV tonight: deft comedy about Muslim punk band Lady Parts

Writer Nida Manzoor brings this deftly observed comedy about Muslim female punk band Lady Parts and their mission to find fame – or at least get their first gig. Anjana Vasan stars as well-behaved PhD student and sometime guitar teacher Amina, who is persuaded by the band’s anarchic frontwoman Saira (Sarah Kameela Impey), to be their new guitarist – promising her introductions to men if she agrees. A glorious culture clash ensues, playing like Goodness Gracious Me’s “ras malai” raps for the 21st century. Ammar Kalia.
WorldBBC

Duchess of Cornwall opens Hay Festival she 'absolutely loves'

The Duchess of Cornwall has opened the the 34th Hay Festival and revealed her love of the literary event. Camilla also gave a reading from A Gentleman In Moscow, the second novel by Amor Towles. The novel is among her book club choices this season. She set up her own...
EnvironmentTelegraph

My new obsession is the oldest in the book: the Great British weather

I want to write about the weather. Of course I do, I’m British. Like all the things I have absolutely no power over – Covid, Brexit, Boris Johnson’s wallpaper – I find that talking about the subject endlessly allows me to maintain the illusion that I can somehow control what happens to it. My husband says this is madness, but he has been with me for ten years and by this point I don’t know what else he expects. Sane, rational discussion? Measured acceptance? My calendar tells me it is May but my window tells me it is November, and I’m damned if I am going to just put on a scarf and woollen hat and shrug my cagoule-clad shoulders as if all is well.
TV SeriesThe Guardian

Dragons' Den

TV tonight TV tonight: what’s it like to live with Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont?. Find out the answer to that question in this fictional take on life with the married comics. Plus: Dragons’ Den. Here’s what to watch this evening. TV tonight: what’s it like to live with Jon...
TV SeriesThe Guardian

TV tonight: Lesley Sharp stars in an adaptation of a Swedish crime thriller

Based on the Swedish thriller of the same name, Before We Die stars Lesley Sharp as detective Hannah Laing, who has to seek out the help of a confidential source when her police partner and clandestine lover Sean (Bill Ward) suddenly goes missing, prompting a manhunt. Meanwhile, at home, her estranged son Christian (The OA’s Patrick Gibson) starts mixing with a very bad crowd indeed and soon finds himself embroiled in a police investigation of his own – one his mother is yet to find out about. Ammar Kalia.
EntertainmentThe Guardian

TV tonight: exploring the rich legacies of afrofuturism

Writer Ekow Eshun, artist Hew Locke, curator Elvira Dyangani Ose and other black diaspora thinkers provide a communal narrative for this fascinating film, explaining the history of the cultural movement of afrofuturism. From Turner’s battle of commerce versus humanity in The Slave Ship to Drexciya’s techno utopias, we trace how the trauma of slavery and racism translated into an imagined othering of black existence – a fertile space for new creation. Ammar Kalia.
TennisThe Guardian

TV tonight: Liam Charles and Tom Allen are back with more pro bakers

A new series of the high stakes patisserie contest kicks off with returning hosts Liam Charles and Tom Allen taking us through the fiendish bakes set by judges Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden. The pair have their rulers and notebooks out to assess the best sweet treats the UK’s kitchens have to offer, starting with teams from Cardiff, Bristol, Norfolk, Brighton and London. Up first, the chefs have three and a half hours to make 24 identical tarte piémontaise and Jaffa Cakes, before turning their attentions to building a fine-dining strawberry and cream showpiece. Ammar Kalia.
MoviesFirst Showing

Jim Broadbent & Helen Mirren in UK Trailer for True Story 'The Duke'

"He borrowed your Goya to do a bit of good in this world." Pathe UK has released the first official trailer for a kooky British crime comedy titled The Duke, the latest from filmmaker Roger Michell (Notting Hill, Changing Lanes, Venus, Morning Glory, Hyde Park on Hudson, My Cousin Rachel, Blackbird). This first premiered at last year's Venice Film Festival and is opening in cinemas in the UK this September (no US release date has been set yet). In 1961, Kempton Bunton, a 60 year old taxi driver, steals Goya's portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London. This is the story of how, why, and who he was. It turns out he was just a bumbling British guy who didn't like paying for the BBC and wanted to come up with a scheme to make them change. Jim Broadbent stars as Kempton, with Helen Mirren, Matthew Goode, Charlotte Spencer, Fionn Whitehead, and John Heffernan. This isn't so much a crime caper as it is a comedy about this guy. It's amusing, and a good story, and some will find it just delightful to watch.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Tyla

Glow Up Is Featuring A Peaky Blinders Challenge Tonight

Peaky Blinders fans are in for a real treat tonight, as the Glow Up makeup artists are tasked with creating realistic looking wounds with the show's head makeup designer, Loz Schiavo. Yep, BAFTA winning Loz is appearing as a guest judge on the Maya Jama fronted BBC series on Tuesday...
TV & Videosinews.co.uk

On TV this weekend: The Masked Dancer comes to ITV and Call the Midwife celebrates its 10-year anniversary

A perhaps inevitable spin-off from The Masked Singer, this began life as a spoof on The Ellen DeGeneres Show before going to series on Fox in the US. Trying to guess the true identities of dancers dressed as such outlandish characters as Carwash, Beetroot, Rubber Chicken and Llama are Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross, with Strictly judge Oti Mabuse taking the place of Rita Ora.