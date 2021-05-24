TV tonight: Rankin heads the Great British Photography Challenge

"He borrowed your Goya to do a bit of good in this world." Pathe UK has released the first official trailer for a kooky British crime comedy titled The Duke, the latest from filmmaker Roger Michell (Notting Hill, Changing Lanes, Venus, Morning Glory, Hyde Park on Hudson, My Cousin Rachel, Blackbird). This first premiered at last year's Venice Film Festival and is opening in cinemas in the UK this September (no US release date has been set yet). In 1961, Kempton Bunton, a 60 year old taxi driver, steals Goya's portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London. This is the story of how, why, and who he was. It turns out he was just a bumbling British guy who didn't like paying for the BBC and wanted to come up with a scheme to make them change. Jim Broadbent stars as Kempton, with Helen Mirren, Matthew Goode, Charlotte Spencer, Fionn Whitehead, and John Heffernan. This isn't so much a crime caper as it is a comedy about this guy. It's amusing, and a good story, and some will find it just delightful to watch.