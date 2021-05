You may know him as a psychotic murderer, or a trickster magician, or a malnourished insomniac or maybe even as an innocent young boy, but you probably know him as Christopher Nolan’s Batman. Whatever the answer is, you’re right. Christian Bale is all of those things and more. What we’re really here to talk about is the incredible performances that come with his roles that he dives headfirst into. Working with many big-name actors and directors is just one highlight to his career that definitely supports his performances, but that’s not always the case as we’ll see very soon. So let’s begin with the ranking of the 10 best Christian Bale performances, starting from number 10.