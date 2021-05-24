newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Sen. Ron Johnson Doesn’t Care If Your Wages Don’t Cover Childcare. ‘The Marketplace’ Has Spoken

Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) (on April 27, 2021. T.J. Kirkpatrick for The New York Times)

AP

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.), who collects a $174,000 salary, thinks that there is a “downside” to paying workers a living wage enough to cover expenses such as childcare. Johnson made his remarks while appearing on WKOW-TV to defend his support of a bill in the Wisconsin state legislature that would end the $300 per week federal unemployment subsidy in the state — a bill the Democratic governor has said he will likely veto.

“People are literally making more money on unemployment with the plussed-up federal benefits than they made at their job,” Johnson said in an interview with A.J. Bayatpour on Sunday, adding that he worries that businesses cannot compete with the equivalent of a $16.75 wage provided by the government. “Wages are set in the marketplace and businesses pay what wages they can afford based on the competitive situation,” Johnson said.

And instead of arguing that businesses should pay higher wages, the senator argued that employees should accept less because inflation could occur in the future. “Increases in wage rates ratchet up and that creates permanent inflation so you may feel good about getting a five, or six, or seven percent raise but if general inflation is six, seven, or eight percent, that increase is just completely wiped out,” he said.

But there are ways to avoid those issues, for example by indexing a national minimum wage to inflation, as suggested by MIT economics professor David Autor, co-chair of the MIT Task Force on the Work of the Future. The current federal minimum wage in the U.S. is $7.25 per hour, and it has not changed since 2009. Many in Congress, most notably Sen. Bernie Sanders, have argued in favor of a $15 federal minimum wage.

Even if the minimum wage remains the same, businesses can choose to pay their employees less than a living wage, as Johnson endorses in this interview, but they will likely continue to have problems finding people to hire. One Atlanta-area ice cream shop solved this problem by offering workers $15 per hour. Applications for jobs skyrocketed “practically overnight,” owner Jacob Hanchar told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He said after raising wages, he received “well over 1,000 applications” for 16 open staff positions.

In fact, paying his employees a livable wage has benefited Hanchar’s business, he said. He has noticed workers are treating customers better and showing up to work in a better mindset.

“Especially in the restaurant business, turnover is a big issue,” Hanchar told the Journal-Constitution. “The other issue is burnout, a lot of people work two or three jobs. And now they’re just working one job, so people are showing up on time now, they’re reporting to work in a better mood. Customer service has improved. Things like that, that you don’t always account for.”

So if businesses want to find employees, they’d better start paying a living wage. That’s just the “marketplace” setting the wage.

View All 117 Commentsarrow_down
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Childcare#Living Wage#Sen Bernie Sanders#Marketplace#The New York Times#Ap#Wkow Tv#Democratic#The Mit Task Force#The Journal Constitution#Burnout#Sen Ron Johnson#Raising Wages#Care#Wage Rates#Expenses#Governor#Employees#Businesses#Co Chair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Minimum Wage
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
Washington, DCPosted by
Rolling Stone

‘Our Republic Is Being Dismantled from Within’: GOP Blocks Jan. 6th Investigation

WASHINGTON — Nearly five months ago, a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, attacked police officers, chanted about hanging then-Vice President Mike Pence, and tried to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory. At one point on that day, January 6, 2021, insurrectionists spilled onto the floor of the Senate where they posed for pictures and ransacked the senators’ private desks. On Friday, Republican senators stood on that same ground and voted to block the creation of a bipartisan commission to understand what happened during the January 6th Capitol Riot and how to prevent future acts of political violence like it.
ElectronicsPosted by
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Deals On Dyson Vacuums and Air Purifiers

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Dyson’s vacuums and fans have earned a remarkable reputation for being efficient, durable, and relatively quiet. Cleaning your...
Congress & Courtsdigg.com

The Senate Seats Most Likely To Flip During The 2022 Midterms

The fight for control of the United States Senate is heating up, as Democrats look to go on the offense and Republicans hope to take the majority once again. CNN ranked the top 10 US Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022. With several incumbent Republicans retiring, Democrats hope to cushion their majority during next year's midterms.
Congress & CourtsCNN

GOP senators block bill to create Capitol riot commission

Republican senators have delayed passage of a massive bill designed to increase American competitiveness with China, and that means a key procedural vote on a bill to create an independent panel to investigate the Jan. 6 riot on the US Capitol has been delayed until later today. The timing of...
Congress & Courtsmediaite.com

Ron Johnson Says House Republicans Voted for 1/6 Commission Because of ‘Media Pressure’: They ‘Look at Me as Roadkill’

Senator Ron Johnson (R- WI), one of the Republicans most vocally denouncing the idea of a 1/6 commission, said House GOP members voted for it because of “media pressure.”. Johnson insisted on Wednesday night that what happened on January 6th was not an insurrection because, as he argued, “By and large it was peaceful protests except for there were a number of people, basically agitators that whipped the crowd and breached the Capitol.”
Presidential Electionseehafernews.com

Ron Johnson Finds Agreement with President Biden

US Senator Ron Johnson has found an area where he can agree with Democratic President Joe Biden. The Wisconsin Republican joined 43 other members of his party in signing a letter calling for Biden to back Israel in the conflict with Palestinians that has left many people dead. Progressives and humanitarian organizations have been outraged by the hostilities.
Presidential ElectionJanesville Gazette

Your Views: Not impressed with Rep. Steil, Sen. Johnson

I would like to praise Rep. Bryan Steil and Sen. Ron Johnson for expanding my thought processes. As a senior citizen, my thoughts are changing less and less. For decades I was convinced that the lowest life forms on earth (at least in the United States) were draft dodgers. Steil and Johnson have opened my mind to a new idea.
Congress & Courtsfox47.com

Local mom's fight against fentanyl inspires lawmakers to push legislation

More than 70,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2019. According to the National Institute on drug abuse, half of those deaths are related to fentanyl. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic substance, and just two milligrams can be a lethal dose. Lawmakers are trying to crack down on it, including Senator Ron Johnson. We're looking at legislation that could make it easier to police fentanyl and why the fight is very personal for a Wisconsin mother.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Ron Johnson’s unscientific use of vaccine and death data

Interviewer: “How many people have gotten seriously injured or died after receiving the covid vaccines? So, do you have the answer to that question, senator?”. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.): “Well, I can report what’s being reported on the VAERS system. … It’s an imperfect system. In general, the complaint is a very small percentage of adverse effects actually get reported, and so you have to take this with a grain of salt, but according to the VAERS system, we are over 3,000 deaths of, after, within 30 days of taking the vaccine. About 40 percent of those occur on day zero, one or two.”
Presidential Electionleadershipconnect.io

Tracking Congressional Quarterly Financial Statements

First quarter financial statements were due in April and they have been very telling about the future plans for members of Congress. All people running for Congressional Offices must regularly disclose the amount of money they both raise and spend – including any money spent during a campaigns exploratory period (the period before they officially file for candidacy).