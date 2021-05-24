newsbreak-logo
Dynasty Gold : 2020 Annual Financial Statements

marketscreener.com
 5 days ago

3 - 4 Consolidated Statements of Financial Position. Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity. To the Shareholders of Dynasty Gold Corp. We have audited the financial statements of Dynasty Gold Corp. (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2020 and 2019, and the consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity, comprehensive loss, and cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies (collectively referred as the "financial statements").

www.marketscreener.com
#Financial Reporting#Financial Management#Equity#Accounting Standards#Company#Continuance Of Operations#Accounting Estimates#Liabilities#Accounting Policies#Independent Auditor#Audit Evidence#Audit Procedures#Misrepresentations#Canadian Dollars#Auditing Standards#Canada
Financial Reportsrockproducts.com

Athabasca Minerals Announces Financial Results

Athabasca Minerals Inc. announced its first-quarter financial statements reporting revenue increased to $1.1 million from $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2020, driven primarily by AMI Aggregates resuming operations at Coffey Lake in January 2021 after a period of inactivity.
BusinessGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

BellRock Brands Announces Update on Delay in Filing Financial Statements

DENVER, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - BellRock Brands Inc. ("BellRock" or the "Company") (CSE: BRCK.U), an industry-leading cannabis consumer packaged goods ("CPG") multi-state operator, is providing an update on the status of the filing of its annual financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for financial year ended December 31, 2020 (collectively, the "Annual Filings"). The Company is continuing to work diligently and expeditiously with its auditors to complete the Annual Filings, which it expects to file by June 14, 2021. In the interim, the Management Cease Trade Order granted by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 3, 2021 remains in place.
Financial Reportshawaiitelegraph.com

Gabriel Resources Ltd. 2021 First Quarter Results

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Gabriel Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GBU) ('Gabriel' or the 'Company') announces the publication of its First Quarter Financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis Report for the period ended March 31, 2021. Summary. Gabriel remains focused on the progression of its arbitration case...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Arianne Phosphate Reports Corporate and Financial Results for First Quarter 2021

DAN: TSX-V (Canada) SAGUENAY, QC, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Arianne Phosphate (the "Company" or "Arianne") (TSXV: DAN) (OTC: DRRSF) (FRANKFURT: JE9N), a development-stage phosphate mining company, advancing the Lac à Paul project in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, reported its financial results for the three-month and three-month period ended March 31, 2021. All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless noted.
Financial Reportsdallassun.com

Organto Announces Record First Quarter Financial Results

Largest First Quarter Revenues and Largest Gross Profit in History. VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC PINK:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ('Organto' or 'the Company'), an integrated provider of organic and value-added organic fruits and vegetables today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), except where specifically noted.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd - Filing of Interim Financial Statements

27 May 2021 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) announces that it has filed its Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended 31 March 2021 and the accompanying Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”). The following should be read in conjunction with the complete unaudited unreviewed...
Marketsthewestonforum.com

IRW-News: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. : Osisko announces a quarterly dividend for the second quarter of 2021

IRW-PRESS: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. : Osisko announces a quarterly dividend for the second quarter of 2021. (Montreal, May 11, 2021) Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (“The Company” or “Osisko”) (OR: TSX & NYSE – https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/companies/profil/osisko-gold-royalties-ltd/) For a dividend of $ 0.05 per ordinary share for the second quarter of 2021. Dividends will be paid on July 15, 2021 to shareholders registered at the close of business on June 30, 2021.
Economythenewswire.com

Dixie Gold Inc. Reports Filing of 43-101 Technical Report

The 43-101 Technical Report is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the profile of Dixie Gold Inc. Mr. Garry Clark, P. Geo., of Clark Exploration Consulting, is the “Qualified Person” as defined in NI 43-101, who has reviewed and approved the technical content in this press release. About Dixie Gold Inc.
Las Vegas, NValbuquerqueexpress.com

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Retains Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (CSE:CLSH) (OTCQB:CLSH) is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc. to handle its investor relations activities. 'We are pleased to announce that we have selected Renmark to reinforce CLS...
Reno, NVbirminghamnews.net

Pershing Resources Engages of UHY LLP to Conduct Audit of 2020-2019 Financial Statements

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Pershing Resources Company, Inc., (OTC PINK:PSGR), announced today that it has engaged UHY LLP, a licensed Certified Public Accounting, (CPA), firm, (https://www.uhy-us.com/), to perform the audit of its Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ending December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019. The audit is expected to be completed by June 30th of 2021. UHY, LLP is a PCAOB registered accounting firm.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

UGE Announces Release Date for Q1 2021 Financial Statements and Webinar Details

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2021) - UGE International Ltd. (TSXV: UGE) (OTCQB: UGEIF) (the "Company" or "UGE"), a leader in the commercial and community solar sector, announces that it plans to release its first quarter 2021 financial statements on May 28, 2021 prior to market open.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Financial Comparison: Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) vs. Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY)

Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) and Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability. Analyst Ratings. This is a breakdown of recent...
StocksStreetInsider.com

First Financial (THFF) Declares $0.53 Semi-Annual Dividend; 2.4% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. First Financial (NASDAQ: THFF) declared a semi-annual dividend of $0.53 per share, or $1.06 annualized. The dividend will be payable on July 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on June 17, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
Financial Reportsdallassun.com

Sativa Wellness Group Announces Filing of Amended and Restated Financial Statements

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL)(OTC PINK:SCNNF) ('Sativa Wellness' or the 'Company') announced today it has filed amended and restated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 (together with an amended corresponding management's discussion and analysis) (collectively, the 'Amended Financials') in order to reflect the correct adjustments related to the share exchange arrangement on the acquisition of Sativa Group. These amended financials are in line with the recently published December 2020 Year end Financial Statements, which already incorporated these amendments.
WorldPosted by
TheStreet

X Financial Files Annual Report On Form 20-F For Fiscal Year 2020

SHENZHEN, China, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- X Financial (XYF) - Get Report (the "Company" or "we"), a leading technology-driven personal finance company in China, today announced it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on May 14, 2021. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.xiaoyinggroup.com as well as the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.
Financial Reportspotstocknews.com

Harvest One Reports Q3 2021 Financial Results

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (TSXV: HVT) (OTCQB: HRVOF) ("Harvest One" or the "Company"), a uniquely positioned cannabis-infused CPG leader, with brands LivRelief TM and Dream WaterTM products, is pleased to announce its fiscal Q3 financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2021.
Financial Reportssharewise.com

Pioneer Natural Resources Declares Dividend on Common Shares

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) (“Pioneer” or “the Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.56 per share on Pioneer’s outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable July 14, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2021.