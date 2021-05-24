Dynasty Gold : 2020 Annual Financial Statements

DENVER, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - BellRock Brands Inc. ("BellRock" or the "Company") (CSE: BRCK.U), an industry-leading cannabis consumer packaged goods ("CPG") multi-state operator, is providing an update on the status of the filing of its annual financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for financial year ended December 31, 2020 (collectively, the "Annual Filings"). The Company is continuing to work diligently and expeditiously with its auditors to complete the Annual Filings, which it expects to file by June 14, 2021. In the interim, the Management Cease Trade Order granted by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 3, 2021 remains in place.