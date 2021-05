Identifying autism in toddlers is critical to beginning interventions early, and is associated with improved outcomes later in life. Soon, pediatricians and other health care providers will be able to install an app on their smartphone or tablet that is capable of analyzing the visual gaze of a toddler in order to determine if they may be on the autism spectrum. Eventually, parents and others will be able to download it onto their own mobile devices and do the screening themselves. This new research out of Duke University has the potential to expand the reach of early screening, and therefore get possibly affected children in for detailed clinical evaluations faster.