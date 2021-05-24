Singapore Consumer Prices Rose at Fastest Pace in Nearly 7 Years in April
SINGAPORE--Singapore's consumer prices rose at the fastest pace in almost seven years in April, mainly owing to a surge in transportation costs. The consumer-price index climbed 2.1% last month from a year earlier, after rising 1.3% in March, the country's Department of Statistics said Monday. The reading was the highest since May 2014, when CPI rose 2.3%. The median estimate from a Wall Street Journal poll of eight economists was for a 2.0% increase in April.www.marketscreener.com