newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Singapore Consumer Prices Rose at Fastest Pace in Nearly 7 Years in April

marketscreener.com
 5 days ago

SINGAPORE--Singapore's consumer prices rose at the fastest pace in almost seven years in April, mainly owing to a surge in transportation costs. The consumer-price index climbed 2.1% last month from a year earlier, after rising 1.3% in March, the country's Department of Statistics said Monday. The reading was the highest since May 2014, when CPI rose 2.3%. The median estimate from a Wall Street Journal poll of eight economists was for a 2.0% increase in April.

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Prices#Rose#Price Index#Food Prices#Rising Costs#Housing Prices#Department Of Statistics#Wall Street Journal#Wsj#Dow Jones Newswires#April#Core Cpi#Economists#March#Transportation Costs#Poll#Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
Country
Singapore
Related
Businessmorningstar.com

U.S. Consumer Spending Rose 0.5% in April — Update

Americans extended a spending binge in April as they continue to catch up on activities they held off on during the pandemic, propelling a broad economic recovery. After months of buying goods, many households are now shelling out more for services, dining out, traveling and even visiting the spa. Consumer spending rose by 0.5% in April--a solid increase, though slower than the 4.7% gain the prior month, which was fueled in part by federal stimulus checks.
RetailForexTV.com

Ireland Retail Sales Grow In April

Ireland’s retail sales grew in April, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday. The volume of retail sales increased a seasonally adjusted 7.4 percent month-on-month in April, following a 0.8 percent fall in March. Retail sales grew 90.1 percent year-on-year in April, following a 11.7 percent rise in...
BusinessForexTV.com

Iceland Inflation Eases In May

Iceland’s consumer price inflation eased in May, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Thursday. The consumer price index rose 4.4 percent year-on-year in May, after a 4.6 percent increase in April. Excluding housing cost, inflation was 4.0 percent in May. On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.42 percent in...
StocksBusiness Insider

Singapore Stock Market Due For Consolidation

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has climbed higher in five straight sessions, gathering more than 60 points or 2 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,165-point plateau although investors may cash in on Friday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Singapore Producer Price Inflation Surges In April

(RTTNews) - Singapore's producer price inflation rose in April, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday. The manufacturing producer price index increased 8.8 percent year-on-year in April, following a 2.4 percent rise in March. The oil index surged 121.8 percent annually in April and the non-oil indices rose...
EconomyForexTV.com

China Industrial Profits Increase Sharply

China’s industrial profits logged a sharp increase in January to April period, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics revealed on Thursday. Industrial profits increased by 106 percent in January to April period from the same period last year. In April, industrial profits were up 57 percent annually. However,...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

U.S. consumer sentiment declined in May

(Reuters) - U.S. consumer sentiment deteriorated in May as consumers grew more concerned about a pickup in inflation, a survey released on Friday showed. The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index fell to a final reading of 82.9 from April's final level of 88.3, though it was little changed from May's preliminary reading of 82.8.
Businessinvesting.com

Japan's jobless rate rises, prices fall as pandemic pain persists

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's unemployment rate crept up and job availability slid in April, data showed on Friday, underscoring the pain the country's prolonged battle with COVID-19 is inflicting on the economy. Separate data showed core consumer prices in Tokyo fell in May, reinforcing expectations inflation will remain well below...
Economymorningstar.com

German Consumer Confidence Set to Rise in June -GfK

German consumer sentiment is set to brighten in June, due to a decline in coronavirus infections and advances in vaccinations, market-research group GfK said Thursday. GfK's forward-looking consumer sentiment index is set to increase to minus 7.0 in June from minus 8.6 points in May. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected consumer sentiment to rise to minus 5.0 points.
WorldForexTV.com

Singapore Industrial Production Growth Slows In April

Singapore’s industrial production increased at a softer pace in April, data from the Economic Development Board showed on Tuesday. Industrial output rose 2.1 percent year-on-year in April, after a 7.6 percent growth in March. Production was forecast to increase 3.4 percent. Excluding biomedical manufacturing, industrial production grew 11.1 percent yearly...
EconomyFXStreet.com

Singapore: CPI extends the uptrend in April – UOB

Economist at UOB Group Barnabas Gan reviews the recently published inflation results in Singapore. “Singapore’s consumer price index rose for the fifth straight month to +2.1% y/y (-0.2% m/m nsa) in April 2021, from +1.3% y/y (+0.2% m/m nsa) in March. The increase in consumer prices were slightly higher compared to the market estimate of +2.0% y/y (-0.2% m/m nsa). Moreover, headline inflation grew at its fastest pace since May 2014 (+2.3% y/y, +0.3% m/m nsa), while core inflation accelerated to +0.6% y/y in April 2021, up from March’s +0.5% level.”
EconomyForexTV.com

Belgium Consumer Confidence Climbs At Record Pace

Belgium’s consumer confidence increased at a record pace in May ahead of the news of the relaxation of Covid-19 lockdown measures for the summer, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed Friday. The consumer confidence indicator climbed to 4 from -6 in April. The 10-point jump was the...
RetailFlorida Star

Buoyant Australian Consumers Were Spending In April

CANBERRA, Australia — Economists expect retail spending has grown with consumers buoyed by substantial employment, rising housing prices, and ultra-low interest rates. A monthly gauge of consumer confidence struck a 12-year high in April, pointing forward to household spending. However, as Australian life returns to some normality, people’s spending habits are switching back to services like hospitality and domestic tourism, which […]
EconomyBusiness Insider

Eurozone Private Sector Expands At Fastest Pace Since Early 2018

(RTTNews) - The euro area private sector activity grew the most in more than three years in May as economies continued to open up from virus restrictions, flash survey data from IHS Markit showed on Friday. The composite output index rose to 56.9 from 53.8 in the previous month. The...
Businessthegreatcoursesdaily.com

Consumer Prices Rise 4.2% in April, Showing Dangers of Inflation

Inflation has ramped up to levels not seen since 2008. The obvious concern with inflation is that as prices outpace wage increases, consumers’ buying power is weakened. Inflation presents many dangers and can destroy an economy. Compared to April 2020, the Consumer Price Index has risen an average of 4.2%....
Businessargusjournal.com

Britain’s Consumer Price Inflation Doubles in April

Economic data release on May 19 shows that consumer price inflation in Britain doubled in the month of April as it stood at 1.5% which is on a higher side compared to the 0.7% recorded for the month of March. This data was captured and released by the Office for...
Drinksjacarandafm.com

Inflation quickens at fastest pace in more than a year

StatsSA released the Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) on Wednesday. It says the main contributors to the inflation rate were food and non-alcoholic beverages; housing and utilities; transport; and miscellaneous goods and services. While it is one of the biggest jumps in inflation since the start of the Covid-19 lockdown in...