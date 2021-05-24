newsbreak-logo
Asia Cement : The very first move in the cement industry! Asia Cement Corporation's "Full Shore Power" for a Green, Low-Carbon Port

marketscreener.com
 5 days ago

In the face of the global wave of green supply, Asia Cement Corporation has been developing low-carbon process technologies in the hope of contributing to environmental sustainability. However, in addition to mining and production, energy saving and carbon reduction in cement transportation should not be overlooked. Therefore, Asia Cement Corporation...

Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Share, Growth Drivers, Demand, Supply, Challenges, And Investment Opportunities by 2026-Market.biz

“Global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market 2021“comprehensively describes the market and depicts a highly illustrious growth during the forthcoming years from 2021 to 2026. The Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market report provides in-depth knowledge and insights into the Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications market in terms of market size, market share, factors influencing growth, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report has the updated and latest information on the Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications market that has been further validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. The Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications market report provides historical, current, and forecast estimates of sales generation and profit for each segment and sub-segment of the Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications market in every key region around the world. The report also highlights the emerging growth opportunities in the business that are designed to support market growth.
Industryloshijosdelamalinche.com

High Purity Neon Gas (Ne) Market Estimated To Experience A Hike In Growth By 2026| Air Liquide, Linde Group, Messer Group, Iceblick, Air Products, Air Water, Core Gas

Deep Analysis About High Purity Neon Gas (Ne) Market Manufacturers, Regions, Varieties And Applications With Research Support (2021-2026), published by ReportHive. A detailed study accumulated to offer the latest information on the most important characteristics of the global High Purity Neon Gas (Ne) market. This report provides a detailed overview of key drivers in the industry and factors such as drivers, restraints, High Purity Neon Gas (Ne) market with past and current trends, regulatory scenarios, and technology development. A comprehensive analysis of these factors, including the economic slowdown, local and global reforms, and the impact of COVID-19 has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market. The High Purity Neon Gas (Ne) trial will also serve as the basis for a new structural analysis research project. Secondary and primary research may include updating global industry databases and conducting interviews with senior executives from leading companies around the world. The research is interpreted using primary and secondary testing methodologies. The background of the global market study is thoroughly examined in this research report.
Industryspglobal.com

Brazil's CBMM boosts ferroniobium capacity to meet tech demand growth: exec

FeNb demand set to grow in auto, renewable energy applications. London — Brazilian niobium and ferroniobium producer CBMM has completed a $555 million expansion of its ferroniobium plant in Araxa, Minas Gerais state in southeast Brazil, which will allow it to increase sales of the ferroalloy to meet growing demand from the global automotive, renewable energy and electronics sectors, a company executive told S&P Global Platts.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Carbon Capture and Storage (CSS) Market (2021-2025) | Target APAC Aggressively to Secure Long-term Growth in Carbon Capture and Storage Market, Says Fairfield Market Research

Carbon dioxide (CO2) is the primary cause of climate change and carbon emissions from industry comprise more than half of global greenhouse gases. This makes it imperative to invest in carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies. CCS can capture the majority of CO2 emissions, preventing it from entering the atmosphere. Carbon capture consists of separating CO2 from other gases created during industrial processes. Carbon capture is very expensive and energy intensive and has a cascading effect on power plant operational costs. However, transportation poses little difficulty as CO2 can be moved in either a liquid or supercritical state (pressure > 73 bars and temperature > 31 *C).
Energy Industrysaurenergy.com

GE Renewable Energy Bags Big Onshore Wind Contract in Southeast Asia

California-based GE Renewable Energy announced yesterday that it has secured a contract with BIM Wind JSC to supply, install and commission GE Cypress onshore wind turbines for BIM Wind’s 88 MW wind farm located in Ninh Thuận Province, South Central Vietnam. Combining onshore and offshore wind, blades, hydro, storage, utility-scale...
IndustryWorld Economic Forum

This is how the steel industry is forging a path to net-zero

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. A revolution in steel production is within reach, with a range of solutions such as replacing coal with green hydrogen, near technological readiness. The Net-Zero Steel Initiative is finalising an industry-backed...
Industrykhabarhub.com

Cement factories production output less than their capacity: NRB report

KATHMANDU: Cement industries running across the country have failed to produce cement to meet their net production capacity, according to a report by Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) on Friday. There are a total of 55 cement industries in the country and have produced 7.49 million metric tons against their net...
Energy Industrytechxplore.com

Best ways to cut carbon emissions from the cement industry explored

A new Imperial report identifies alternative materials and carbon capture technologies as critical in decarbonising the cement industry. Around 3.5 billion tons of Ordinary Portland Cement, a critical building material worldwide, are produced annually—but every ton emits up to 622 kg of carbon dioxide (CO2) The cement industry contributes seven percent of global anthropogenic CO2 emissions, with the amount of CO2 released depending on differences in the materials used in production, the types of cement kiln used, and the fuels being burned.
Energy Industrybunkerspot.com

ASIA PACIFIC: Asia Cement Corporation completes shore power project

Asia Cement Corporation has announced it has completed a full shore power project for its cement vessels. Following the completion, the company’s cement carriers will no longer use generators on board to supply electricity while berthing at port but will instead use the state-owned Taipower power supply onshore. The Taiwanese...
IndustryPosted by
The Associated Press

Geocycle Canada and Lafarge Richmond Cement Plant Expand Alternative Fuel System With Biosolid Waste to Further Reduce Carbon Emissions

RICHMOND, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2021-- Driven by a desire to innovate - and with all operations focused on maximizing sustainability - Geocycle Canada and Lafarge Canada have been exploring the use of low carbon and alternative fuels to reduce our carbon emissions. Part of the approach includes collaboration with neighbouring communities, highlighting their challenges, and turning these into opportunities.
Rockville, MDSentinel

Cement and Mining Industry to Account for 3/4th of Total Sales in Global Mill Liner Market Through 2029

The recently published market study by Fact.MR highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Mill Liner Market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Mill Liner Market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Mill Liner Market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.
IndustryBBC

Southampton port claims UK shore power first

A port has begun "pioneering" work to allow cruise ships to plug into the National Grid. Southampton is the first UK commercial port to install shore power facilities, owner Associated British Ports (ABP) said. It will be available at two of the city's five cruise terminals from spring 2022, the...
Marketsprnewsleader.com

Global Biogas Plant Market 2020 Trends Analysis and (COVID-19) Effect Analysis | Key Players Market With COVID-19 Impact Analysis | In Depth Insight | Growth & Research Finding TO 2026

Global Biogas Plant Market Report Covers Market Dynamics, Market Value Chain, And Future Prospective. Biogas Plant market is experiencing a growth that the global industry has never-ever seen before. The considerable growth and development are basically due to the current increasing demand and supply on the global platform. The current market dossier provides the necessary details such as the monetary fluctuations, industrial trade, future scopes, and global market status in a smooth-tongued pattern.
Industrysaurenergy.com

Jakson Group Launches 21% Efficient Helia Series PV Module

Jakson Group, one of India’s Top 10 Solar Companies, has announced the launch of “The Helia Series”, a range of indigenously developed Ultra-Modern, high output PV modules using A+ category half-cut MonoPERC solar cells. The Helia series will be available in both monofacial and bifacial categories, with variants ranging from...
Energy Industrychemengonline.com

New project in Ireland will investigate offshore green-hydrogen storage

ESB and dCarbonX have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the joint assessment and development of Irish offshore green hydrogen subsurface storage. This partnership represents another milestone in Ireland’s emerging hydrogen economy as part of its transition to a low-carbon future. Under this agreement, ESB and dCarbonX will work together...