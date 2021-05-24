Jazz Game Rewind – Memphis steals Game 1 with no Donovan Mitchell

Utah -1.5 Moneyline: Utah -118, Portland +100. Utah: Mike Conley (out), Donovan Mitchell (out), Juwan Morgan (out) Portland: Zach Collins (out), Nassir Little (questionable) Primer: Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell have made a convincing case as the West's best backcourt this season, but that hardly means Utah is just as toothless without them as Portland would be sans Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. The quick-hitting, egalitarian, ball-screen heavy offense implemented by Quin Snyder is nearly as ingrained a part of the Jazz's identity as their one-man system on the other side of the ball.