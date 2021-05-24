newsbreak-logo
Nikolaj Ehlers, Jets push Oilers to the brink after completing three-goal comeback: 'We don't give up'

By Jacob Camenker
Sporting News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNikolaj Ehlers and the Jets completed a massive comeback Sunday night that pushed the Oilers to the brink of elimination in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ehlers, who was playing for the first time since suffering an upper-body injury April 24 against the Maple Leafs, scored twice in the Jets' 5-4 Game 3 overtime victory. He opened Winnipeg's scoring with a second-period power-play goal and finished it with the game-winner at 9:13 of the first OT. The Jets now lead the best-of-seven first-round series three games to none.

