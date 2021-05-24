Nikolaj Ehlers, Jets push Oilers to the brink after completing three-goal comeback: 'We don't give up'

Ehlers (upper body) hasn't been ruled out for Wednesday's Game 1 matchup with Edmonton, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports. Coach Paul Maurice also didn't confirm that Ehlers would be ready in time for the playoffs, it would appear the winger is at least trending in the right direction. The news does effectively rule the 25-year-old out for the season finale against Toronto on Friday. Once given the all-clear, Ehlers should be a lock for the top-six and would give the team a significant boost in terms of attacking options.