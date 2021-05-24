newsbreak-logo
A Distant Spiral in Virgo: Extraordinary Detail Seen in a Galaxy 150 Million Light-Years Away From Earth

By ESA/Hubble
scitechdaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis image shows the spiral galaxy NGC 5037, which is found in the constellation of Virgo and was first documented by William Herschel in 1785. It lies about 150 million light-years away from Earth, and yet it is possible to see the delicate structures of gas and dust within the galaxy in extraordinary detail. This was made possible by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3), which was used to collect the exposures that were combined to create this image.

scitechdaily.com
