A Distant Spiral in Virgo: Extraordinary Detail Seen in a Galaxy 150 Million Light-Years Away From Earth

In a galaxy cluster called Abell 3376, some 600 million light-years from Earth, one galaxy has an active supermassive black hole, gobbling up matter at a furious rate – a process that blasts powerful jets of plasma hundreds of thousands, sometimes even millions, of light-years into intergalactic space. Astronomers have now found that, at a certain distance from the black hole, these jets are being bent at a right angle by powerful intergalactic magnetic fields. That galaxy is called MRC 0600-399, and its jets were already known for their bizarre, bent shape. But this new research supports the idea that this is the...