The Vikings have their first-round pick under contract. According to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk, Minnesota signed No. 23 overall selection Christian Darrisaw. Darrisaw, a Virginia Tech product, is likely to become the Vikes’ starting left tackle right away. The team had a major need there after parting ways with Riley Reiff this offseason, and Darrisaw has a high floor thanks to his natural athleticism and the proficiency he has already displayed as both a pass-blocker and run-blocker. Some scouting reports suggest he will need to do a better job of finishing his blocks at the professional level, but there is no reason to believe he'll fail to develop that ability with time.