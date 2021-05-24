newsbreak-logo
Editorial: CNN needs to can Chris Cuomo

By Boston Herald Editorial Staff
Sentinel & Enterprise
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN ought to be ashamed of themselves. It’s bad enough they’ve lost their standing as a legitimate cable news channel by giving over precious airtime to left-lurching hosts. (Wolf Blitzer and Boston’s own John King get a pass here.) Now it’s out that CNN declared anchor Chris Cuomo’s phone calls...

