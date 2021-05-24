newsbreak-logo
Missouri State

Governor Parson to announce who will fill Supreme Court of Missouri vacancy Monday

By Stephanie Shannon
KMZU
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Parson will hold a press conference Monday for a big announcement. According to a release, the Governor will announce his choice to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court of Missouri that was left by the retirement of Judge Laura Denvir Stith. A panel of candidates was submitted by the Appellate Judicial Commission. The Governor will speak at 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 24, from the Governor’s Office at the State Capitol. The conference will be live-streamed via social media.

