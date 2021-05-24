How much solar energy is lost through automated inverter settings?
As installations of distributed residential rooftop systems continue to rise in Australia, network service providers and regulatory bodies such as the Australian Energy Market Commission are grappling to manage energy flows and the stability of the grid, while trying to devise rules of grid engagement that demonstrate fair treatment of prosumers who have invested in PV… A new study by UNSW hopes to inform their decision making with data that provides visibility over how inverter standards are already affecting rooftop solar generation, and how householders feel about curtailment of returns on their clean-energy investment.www.pv-magazine.com