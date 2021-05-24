How much solar energy is lost through automated inverter settings?

Some of the reasons why the C&I consumer segment has tapped into captive solar solutions (energy for its own consumption) include:. To reduce electricity costs: Grid tariffs are often high in Sub-Saharan Africa, even for C&I customers, mainly due to the high cost of importing fuels, high losses in the Transmission & Distribution network as well as the use of costly emergency diesel plants. This has resulted in high electricity costs for the C&I consumer segment which on average consumes more than 100kWh every month. In a bid to reduce this cost and improve bottom lines, several C&I customers have invested in captive solar solutions, which is believed to provide a cheaper source of power. In 2018, BloombergNEF estimated that the average price for a 250-kW solar captive project was between US$0.10 – 0.14/ kWh vs. more than $0.25/kWh in countries such as Ghana for commercial customers connected to the grid.