Calloway County, KY

Calloway County Health Department announces 3 new cases of COVID-19

By Staff Report
Murray Ledger & Times
 5 days ago

MURRAY – As of Friday, the Calloway County Health Department had received notification of three new cases of COVID-19. The case count is at 3,509, with 3448 recovered, 12 isolated at home, none hospitalized and 49 deaths. The public may look at CCHD’s Facebook page for cumulative COVID statistics. For the latest calculated positivity rate, refer to the CDC Covid Data Tracker, https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view. As of May 14, Calloway’s positivity rate was 0.89%.

Murray, KYMurray Ledger & Times

Bid process for Regional Cancer Center begins

MURRAY — There may not have been a lot of fanfare surrounding it, but Friday was a huge day for Murray-Calloway County Hospital in its pursuit to upgrade its Regional Cancer Center. That was when scheduling advertisements for bids from prospective contractors began. For anyone not familiar with why that...
Murray, KYMurray Ledger & Times

MCCH celebrates National Hospital Week

MURRAY — A hospital is more than a place where people go to heal; it is a part of the community that fosters health and represents hope. During National Hospital Week (May 9 – 15), Murray-Calloway County Hospital honors the hundreds of caring staff members and nurses at both the hospital and supporting clinics/facilities who work together 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to deliver hope and ensure quality medical care is available to all.
Murray, KYPaducah Sun

Murray-Calloway County Hospital offers new calcium scoring screening

Murray-Calloway County Hospital is now offering a CT Calcium Scoring screening test in its Radiology Department on the newly installed CT scanner. Members of the Radiology Team who have completed training and are performing these tests include: Morgan Dunigan, RT (R) (CT), Darryl Filbeck, RT (R), JoAnnah Rogers, RT (R) (CT), and Lori Morris, RN.