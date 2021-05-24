Calloway County Health Department announces 3 new cases of COVID-19
MURRAY – As of Friday, the Calloway County Health Department had received notification of three new cases of COVID-19. The case count is at 3,509, with 3448 recovered, 12 isolated at home, none hospitalized and 49 deaths. The public may look at CCHD’s Facebook page for cumulative COVID statistics. For the latest calculated positivity rate, refer to the CDC Covid Data Tracker, https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view. As of May 14, Calloway’s positivity rate was 0.89%.www.murrayledger.com