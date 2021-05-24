Calloway County Health Department announces 3 new cases of COVID-19

MURRAY — A hospital is more than a place where people go to heal; it is a part of the community that fosters health and represents hope. During National Hospital Week (May 9 – 15), Murray-Calloway County Hospital honors the hundreds of caring staff members and nurses at both the hospital and supporting clinics/facilities who work together 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to deliver hope and ensure quality medical care is available to all.