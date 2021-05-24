Guiding us out of the darkness

"Whatever you do… never say 'yes.'" Goldwyn Films has debuted an official trailer for an indie sci-fi horror adventure comedy titled Let Us In, the latest from indie genre filmmaker Craig Moss. Arriving on VOD this summer. A rash of teenagers go missing in this small town and one young girl and her best friend step in to figure out what's going on. Realizing there might be something deeper happening, Emily and Christopher might be up against forces they can't even imagine… The film stars Makenzie Moss, O'Neill Monahan, Sadie Stanley, Eric Callero, Mackenzie Ziegler, and Tobin Bell (aka Mr. Jigsaw). This seems like a very strange back-of-the-video-store discovery, for better or worse. Might be much more fun than it looks…?