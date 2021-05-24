Murray and Calloway take first Murray All- Comers meet
MURRAY—The Murray High School hosted the Murray All-Comers track and field meet Thursday night on the campus of Murray High School. The event included nine track and field teams from throughout western Kentucky including Murray High and Calloway County. It was the last competition before the regional championships for the Lakers and the Tigers. Murray High won the boy's team title with Calloway County finishing in third place. Calloway County ran away with the girl's championship while the Lady Tigers claimed the runner-up spot.www.murrayledger.com