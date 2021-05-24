Murray and Calloway take first Murray All- Comers meet

MURRAY—The Murray Lady Tigers defense along with Kylie Chapman’s nine strikeouts overcome the Hickman County Lady Falcons 7-0 on Thursday. “We’ve worked really hard on playing as a team not playing individually,” Murray Head Coach Kim Pidcock said. “As we know, we have Kylie she’s a stud pitcher, however, our defense has to back her up. So, Kylie had to accept that it was okay for batters to hit her because her defense would back her up. That was a big thing that we have worked on. I would also say that we worked on our mentality. We at first were starting to stress when we weren’t doing things the way we wanted to and this time we changed that and every single time it was positive.”