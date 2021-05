Jacksonville State split a doubleheader at Austin Peay on Saturday, winning the opener 10-4 and losing the nightcap 5-1. Including Friday night's loss to Austin Peay, the Gamecocks lost two of three in the series. JSU (24-25, 14-13 OVC) and Austin Peay (20-30, 14-13) are tied for fourth in the league standings heading into the final weekend of the season. The series win this weekend, however, gives Austin Peay the tiebreaker, if they're still tied after next weekend.