Calloway dominates on senior day against Crittenden

MURRAY—The Calloway Lady Lakers avenged their 2-1 loss to Murray with a 4-1 win on Monday night. “Even though they’re from the same hometown you just have to come out with a perspective that you don’t know who they are,” K.B. Stallings said. “Sometimes they come out with this perspective that, we want to win because the rivalry but you can’t really come out like that because if you come out like that,It gets too much in your head, but if you change your perspective and come out like you act like you don’t know who they are I think it’s it’ll be such a better game but the rivalry’s still there the competition’s still there the competitiveness it’s just it’s a really good game anytime we play them so that’s just it’s really important to me just to be able to say that we beat Murray.”