newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Calloway County, KY

Calloway dominates on senior day against Crittenden

By STAFF REPORT
Murray Ledger & Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMURRAY— The Calloway Lakers put up big numbers in the second and the fifth to send the senior day crowd home happy with a 11-1 mercy rule win on Friday against Crittenden. Crittenden scored a run in the top of the first to take an early 1-0 lead but it was all Calloway after that.

www.murrayledger.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Calloway County, KY
Local
Kentucky Education
Calloway County, KY
Sports
City
Austin, KY
City
Happy, KY
City
Murray, KY
City
Crittenden, KY
Calloway County, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Day#Home Game#Calloway Lakers#The Lakers#Mccracken County#The Game#Rbis#Lead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Calloway County, KYPaducah Sun

Calloway tops Tilghman with late inning heroics

When Calloway County and Paducah Tilghman last met on the baseball diamond, Justin West threw a no-hitter for a 16-0 triumph in the 2A tournament on April 10 at Brooks Stadium. On Thursday night, it was back to the same stadium with a different story and a different ending. The...
Calloway County, KYMurray Ledger & Times

Adison Hicks’ big night leads Lady Lakers to victory

BARDWELL—Adison Hicks drove in four on three hits to lead the Calloway Lady Lakers past Carlisle County 12-2 on Thursday. Hicks drove in runs on a triple in the second and a home run in the third. Calloway fired up the offense in the first inning. Emerson Grogan homered on...
Marshall County, KYMurray Ledger & Times

Calloway Lady Lakers fall to Marshall after comeback

DRAFFENVILLE—The Calloway Lady Lakers fought back after an early deficit but fell to the Marshall Lady Marshals on Wednesday 14-11. “I’m proud of our fight,” Calloway Head Coach Kady Arant said. “I’m proud of our offensive game. We played seven hard innings. They fought each half. I really think that today defensively is where we struggled which is not characteristic for us. So, defensively we have to have more of a presence and just have to be able to get the leadoff runner out.”
Calloway County, KYPaducah Sun

Lady Marshals win high-scoring bout with Calloway

DRAFFENVILLE — Eleven runs weren’t enough for the Marshall County softball team Wednesday in its battle with visiting Calloway County. But three more runs and a solid outing from a freshman pitcher proved to be the difference in the Lady Marshals’ 14-11 victory. Wednesday’s win secured the Fourth District regular...
Calloway County, KYMurray Ledger & Times

Murray and Calloway compete in Swift and Staley Midwest Team Challenge

PADUCAH—The Calloway County and Murray High School track and field teams traveled to Paducah on May 7 and 8, for the Swift and Staley Midwest Team Challenge. The meet featured nine teams from Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee, and was hosted by McCracken County and Paducah Tilghman. Events on Friday were held at McCracken County with Saturday’s action hosted by the Blue Tornado. The Calloway County boys team was the runner-up with Murray High finishing right behind them in third place. In girls’ action, Calloway County placed second while Murray High managed a fourth-place showing.
Murray, KYMurray Ledger & Times

Calloway holds off late game push by Tigers

MURRAY—The Calloway Lakers held off the Murray Tigers in the late innings to get a 10-6 victory on Tuesday night. Calloway’s Gage Bazzell got the scoring going early in the top of the first on a groundout that scored the game’s first run with two outs in. Calloway took the early 1-0 lead.
Murray, KYMurray Ledger & Times

Lady Lakers win second meeting against Lady Tigers

MURRAY—The Calloway Lady Lakers avenged their 2-1 loss to Murray with a 4-1 win on Monday night. “Even though they’re from the same hometown you just have to come out with a perspective that you don’t know who they are,” K.B. Stallings said. “Sometimes they come out with this perspective that, we want to win because the rivalry but you can’t really come out like that because if you come out like that,It gets too much in your head, but if you change your perspective and come out like you act like you don’t know who they are I think it’s it’ll be such a better game but the rivalry’s still there the competition’s still there the competitiveness it’s just it’s a really good game anytime we play them so that’s just it’s really important to me just to be able to say that we beat Murray.”
Murray, KYMurray Ledger & Times

Lakers outlast Tigers

MURRAY—It was a long night for the Murray Tigers and the Calloway Lakers as they went 14 innings to decide a winner on Wednesday night. It was a low scoring game with the final being 4-3 in favor of the Lakers. The game was tied at three with Calloway County...
Calloway County, KYPaducah Sun

Tiger errors prove costly in 14-inning marathon

MURRAY — Calloway County may have been outhit by their archrivals from Murray on Wednesday, but it was fielding that cost the Tigers dearly in this Fourth District baseball showdown. With runners on second and third with two out, Cadwell Turner hit a fly ball to second. Murray second baseman...
Marshall County, KYMarshall County Tribune-Courier

Marshall picks up wins at Calloway Quad

MURRAY — Marshall County took six top finishes last week at the Calloway County Quad track and field meet. Audra Fite won the 3200 meter run with a 13 minute, 16.46 second time, but it was the field events were the Lady Marshals racked up their points. Jordyn Reed earned first in the long jump with a 15-foot, 5-inhc leap and Lacey Evans claimed the pole vault at 9 feet.
Calloway County, KYMurray Ledger & Times

Lady Lakers split at Lady Cat invitational

FRANKLIN—The Calloway Lady Lakers defeated the Metcalfe Lady Hornets 6-3 on Saturday afternoon in the first game of the Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats invitational. Calloway County scored on a groundout by Bailee Grogan in the first inning, a home run by Carson McReynolds in the first inning, and a double by Attie Lax in the second inning.