Murray, KY

MPD responds to 2-vehicle collision Friday night

By Staff Report
Murray Ledger & Times
 5 days ago

MURRAY – Two juveniles were reportedly transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital Friday night after a collision at North 12th Street and KY 121. According to Murray Police Department spokesman Sgt. Andrew Wiggins, officers responded at 9:44 p.m. Friday to a two-vehicle injury collision on North 12th Street between the stadium entrance and KY 121 North. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Albert Brasfield, 27, of Dyersburg, Tennessee, who said he was driving south on 12th Street and started to make a left turn into a parking lot. Brasfield said that as he was turning, he was struck by a vehicle driving north on 12th Street.

