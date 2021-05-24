NHTSA Teams Up With Engineering Explained To Explain Driver Assist Features
I have to admit that it was a little weird to see Jason Fenske, the guy who runs the Engineering Explained YouTube channel, start a video with something other than, “Hello everybody, and welcome!” Why? Because it wasn’t on his channel this time. He partnered with the National Highway Traffic Administration (NHTSA) to make a series of educational videos to accompany their new webpage explaining driver assist features.cleantechnica.com