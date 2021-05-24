newsbreak-logo
A&W Japan and Chocolate Jesus Drop Nostalgic Root Beer-Fueled Capsule

hypebeast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChocolate Jesus is tapping into A&W‘s century-old history in its latest Japan-exclusive collaborative capsule. The collection lookbook sees a number of T-shirts, caps, and small accessories all enlivened with A&W’s signature colors of brown, orange, and white. Fans of nostalgic advertisements and Americana will not want to miss this capsule as there’s plenty of ’70s inspired graphics featuring A&W’s Root Bear mascot, root beer floats, and retro co-branding. Items that are sure to sell out quickly are the Aloha Shirt, Logo Tee, 6 Panel Cap, Vintage Socks, and the Ivory Mug.

