Virginia State

Virginia police: 2 young children shot while playing outside

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — Two young children were wounded, one critically, when they were shot while playing outside of a Virginia apartment complex, authorities said.

The 5-year-old girl and the 6-year-old boy were struck Saturday night outside of a housing complex in Petersburg, police said.

One of the children was expected to be okay, but the other was in critical condition Sunday, news outlets reported.

A small Honda or Toyota was seen leaving the area, investigators said.

Police said they have not detained any suspects in the case and asked anyone with information to come forward.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

