Virginia police: 2 young children shot while playing outside

PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — Two young children were wounded, one critically, when they were shot while playing outside of a Virginia apartment complex, authorities said.

The 5-year-old girl and the 6-year-old boy were struck Saturday night outside of a housing complex in Petersburg, police said.

One of the children was expected to be okay, but the other was in critical condition Sunday, news outlets reported.

A small Honda or Toyota was seen leaving the area, investigators said.

Police said they have not detained any suspects in the case and asked anyone with information to come forward.