Slaying suspect found dead after police chase in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia man wanted in the slaying of his ex-girlfriend was found dead following a high-speed chase Sunday night, according to authorities.

John Bussey, 42, crashed into another car at an intersection in south Atlanta, then killed himself before authorities could apprehend him, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation told news outlets.

Bussey was accused of involvement in the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend, Rosanna Smith, 32, in Thomaston earlier Sunday, police said in a statement.

Thomaston police were dispatched to a home where they found Smith’s body and determined that Bussey had escaped. Police said an investigation revealed Bussey was the father of Smith’s infant child and had come to the home to return her car.

A Georgia State trooper spotted the man in Atlanta at around 6:30 p.m. and attempted to stop him, but the suspect continued to flee, the agency said.

He later collided with another vehicle and was found dead from a self-inflicted wound, according to the GBI.

State police and the state bureau on investigation said they were conducting a death investigation.