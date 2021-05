Alice Rohrwacher's Four Roads is playing exclusively on MUBI starting May 14, 2021 in many countries in the series Brief Encounters. Four Roads is an impressionist diary, a mini study, which was made exactly one year ago during the first lockdown. It was unplanned and didn’t begin with a particular desire to make a film but more a desire to use up some out-of-date film which I had at home, and try to use an old camera, a 16mm movie camera, to get me closer to my neighbors, where my physical body couldn’t reach.