Owner withdraws mini mart rezoning case

A cross-section of representatives briefed the Downtown Commission on Wednesday about an ambitious suite of strategies underway to house unsheltered individuals in Austin. Their message was clear: The city and its partners are doing an enormous amount of work toward providing housing and other services to people experiencing homelessness. The response from some commissioners was equally clear: Plenty of people are still dismayed that City Council lifted the camping ban two years ago without having a plan in place, a factor that contributed to voter approval of Prop B, which effectively reinstated the camping ban on May 11.