Austin, TX

Owner withdraws mini mart rezoning case

Austin Monitor
Austin Monitor
 5 days ago
Although City Council gave preliminary approval for rezoning of the Sunrise Mini Mart at 913 and 915 W. Oltorf St., the road ahead looked bleak to property owner Abdul Patel and his agent, Jim Wittliff of Land Answers. With a valid petition opposing the zoning change, the property owner needed nine votes to win approval. On Thursday, there were only eight votes in favor of the project, and on Friday, Wittliff withdrew the request on behalf of his client.

