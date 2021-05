The NCAA tournament bracket is here. So, what does that mean for the Nike / US Lacrosse Division I Women’s Top 20? Well, not much — at least for now. If nothing else, it helped us eliminate a few teams from the “also considered” section — teams like Penn State and Ohio State that had intriguing resumes based on their conference-only schedules but ultimately didn’t do enough to secure their places in the field of 29 teams.