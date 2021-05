Last night was just the embodiment of sports. There were a rollercoaster of emotions from last night’s game: stress, agony, excitement, and ultimately relief. The Memphis Grizzlies found themselves in familiar territory, facing a team depleted of core guys and filled with end-of-the-roster players instead (sans Buddy Hield). They kept them hanging around for far too long, fell behind a bit, and gave them too much confidence. However, the Grizzlies ripped off a 14-2 run to close the game and seal the deal.