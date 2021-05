SHEFFIELD — Roger Gail Hawkins, 75, died peacefully at his home in Sheffield, Alabama, on Thursday, May 20, 2021. As the drummer for the legendary Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section (aka Swampers), he was considered the heartbeat of the Muscle Shoals sound. He was a founder of Muscle Shoals Sound Studio, along with his partners, Jimmy Johnson, David Hood and Barry Beckett.