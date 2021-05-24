Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Clark, Codington, Day, Hamlin, Spink by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-23 23:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Clark; Codington; Day; Hamlin; Spink SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN DAY...SOUTHEASTERN BROWN...WESTERN HAMLIN...CLARK...EASTERN SPINK AND SOUTHWESTERN CODINGTON COUNTIES UNTIL 100 AM CDT At 1213 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Verdon to 6 miles northeast of Yale. Movement was east at 40 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. These strong winds will lead to blowing dust and reduced visibilities. Locations impacted include Clark, Bryant, Bristol, Henry, Willow Lake, Doland, Conde, Hazel, Wallace, Bradley, Garden City, Raymond, Turton, Vienna, Naples, Butler, Verdon, Lily, Crandall and Crocker.alerts.weather.gov