Special Weather Statement issued for McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-01 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Brown; Campbell; Corson; Day; Dewey; Edmunds; Marshall; McPherson; Potter; Roberts; Walworth RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TODAY TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTH CENTRAL AND PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN SOUTH DAKOTA The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon CDT /11 AM MDT/ today to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Corson, Campbell, McPherson, Brown, Marshall, Roberts, Walworth, Edmunds, Day, Dewey and Potter. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.