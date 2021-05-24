Special Weather Statement issued for McPherson by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-23 23:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-23 23:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: McPherson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN DAY...BROWN...EASTERN MCPHERSON AND NORTHEASTERN SPINK COUNTIES UNTIL 1245 AM CDT At 1202 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking gusty outflow winds from thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ashley to near Wetonka to near Brentford. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Aberdeen, Groton, Warner, Leola, Bristol, Frederick, Bath, Conde, Columbia, Westport, Putney, Andover, Brentford, Stratford, Forbes, Long Lake, Butler, Wetonka, Verdon and Lily.alerts.weather.gov