I moved back to North Dakota in 2004 and, sadly, have watched our state become an oligarchy run by Republicans. They have managed to become more and more powerful and intrusive in the personal lives of North Dakota citizens. Their fanaticism for following every Tea Party decision, their desire to destroy separation of church and state and diminishing the role of the executive branch of our government. They aim to show complete obedience to the gun lobby, the fossil fuel industry and showing the world that they want this state to stay white, straight and male.