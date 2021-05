US stocks closed Thursday's session mostly higher after weekly initial jobless claims declined for the fourth consecutive week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.4% to 34,464.64, the S&P 500 was up by 0.1% to 4,200.88 and the Nasdaq Composite was fractionally lower at 13,736.28. Industrials, financials and materials were among the biggest gainers while the utilities and consumer staples sectors were the steepest decliners.