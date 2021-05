It's been over 47 years since DJ Kool Herc hosted the block party in South Bronx that many would credit as the moment hip-hop was born. Nearly 50 years later, the culture is still going strong and thriving at the top of the Billboard charts. Hip-hop has influenced the world in many ways and with its 50 year anniversary on the way, Nas' Mass Appeal and Scsha Jenkins for Hip Hop 50 on Showtime -- a series exploring the rich history of the culture for Showtime.