Police: Portland bus driver shot while driving passengers

By The Associated Press
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
PORTLAND, Ore. — A TriMet bus driver is recovering after being shot Saturday night while driving passengers, the Portland Police Bureau stated.

A bullet hole was found in the windshield, and the driver was being treated at a nearby hospital for what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the shoulder, police told the Oregonian/Oregonlive.com. The incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. near Northeast 102nd Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street. police told the KPTV station.

A witness who did not want to be identified said she saw the vehicle the gunfire came from.

There were no reports of injuries to passengers on the bus. Police are investigating.

