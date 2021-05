When you walk the path to Hargrave’s softball field you see two state title statues. Texas Sports Nation: Get the newsletter for real sports fans sent directly to your inbox. The team was hoping to earn another statue before the 2020 season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We will never know if the Lady Falcons could have secured back-to-back state titles. They have another opportunity this week in the a regional semifinal on Wednesday.