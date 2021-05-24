CWD In-Field Test Developed by University of Minnesota Researchers
The single greatest frustration of CWD testing on harvested game animals, is the amount of time it takes to get a “yay” or “nay” on whether your animal is good to go. In recent years, waiting for results meant a two-week delay on enjoying your wild game meat at the table. Fortunately, that may be changing soon with the development of a new CWD in-field test developed by the researchers at the University of Minnesota.www.bowhunting.com