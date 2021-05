We’re down to the final weekend of regular season NBA basketball. Kinda wild to think of how fast this season went by. I mean, it was a shortened season, but still. As happens quite frequently, it’s going to come down to the last weekend to determine playoff seeding in the Western Conference. Currently the Jazz have a one game lead over the Phoenix Suns for the 1 seed. Jazz take on the 21-49 Thunder (without several key players) on the road tonight, and the 31-39 Kings on Sunday (who were just recently eliminated from playoff contention. If the Jazz win both games, they will finish the season and enter the playoffs as the 1 seed.