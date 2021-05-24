Five questions for Dr. Jay Fawver
1 As we begin to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic, what have you and other mental health experts learned about its effects on people?. I have marveled at the creative ingenuity and resiliency that most people courageously demonstrated during the pandemic, despite drastic change (the definition of “stress”). However, many people lost loved ones and endured the expected grief, and the pandemic's social isolation acted as an accelerant to simmering, preexisting mood and anxiety disorders and fearfulness. Some anesthetized this anxiety with alcohol, marijuana, opiates and other drugs of abuse.journalgazette.net