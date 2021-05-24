newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Five questions for Dr. Jay Fawver

By Editorials
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article1 As we begin to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic, what have you and other mental health experts learned about its effects on people?. I have marveled at the creative ingenuity and resiliency that most people courageously demonstrated during the pandemic, despite drastic change (the definition of “stress”). However, many people lost loved ones and endured the expected grief, and the pandemic's social isolation acted as an accelerant to simmering, preexisting mood and anxiety disorders and fearfulness. Some anesthetized this anxiety with alcohol, marijuana, opiates and other drugs of abuse.

journalgazette.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Care#Depression#Drugs#Stress#Mental Disorders#Brain Disorders#Pbs#Anxiety Disorders#Grief#Mental Health Treatment#Psychiatry#Mental Health Challenges#The Brain#Mental Health Issues#Social Isolation#Alcohol#Social Apprehension#Questions#Opiates#Side Effects
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Unemployment
Related
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

The Difference Between Stress and an Anxiety Disorder

Many tend to confuse stress with anxiety disorders, but they are not the same. Stress is temporary, but anxiety disorders are ongoing and may require treatment. Re-entry anxiety describes the fear associated with returning to "normal," pre-pandemic routines as businesses reopen. It’s no secret that after a year of social...
Mental Healthgreensboro.com

Byron Williams: Don’t suffer depression in silence

The alarm goes off and you greet the morning with sleepless eyes. Your world is closing in, leaving you somewhere between sad, irritable and tense. You do not have the energy for the things that you normally do. Your mind is occupied with feelings of worthlessness, hopelessness or guilt. You are hungry but cannot eat. And for some, suicide crosses the mind as a viable option.
Mental HealthNews Progress

Facts for Families: Support Mental Health

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Extension Educator Sonia Lopez published this great article on the Community Health: Education, Prevention & Inspiration blog that I would like to share with you. She says: mental health refers to our state of mind and includes emotional, psychological, and social wellbeing. Our mental health influences how we feel, think and act which can fluctuate over time and with stress. Supporting our physical health, thought patterns, and relationships helps strengthen our mental health. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.  
Mental Healthdoctorslounge.com

Internet-Delivered CBT Treats Social Anxiety Disorder in Youth

THURSDAY, May 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Internet-delivered cognitive behavioral therapy (ICBT) is an efficacious and cost-effective intervention for children and adolescents with social anxiety disorder (SAD), according to a study published online May 12 in JAMA Psychiatry. Martina Nordh, Ph.D., from the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, and colleagues conducted...
Mental HealthMySanAntonio

New Survey from OnlineTherapy.com Shows 80% of Therapists Face Mental Health Issues During the Pandemic

Survey finds that most mental health professionals have experienced mental health-related symptoms in the past year. OnlineTherapy.com, a premier global database that connects carefully vetted therapists with clients, surveyed 600 mental health providers about their experience delivering virtual care during the pandemic. The survey revealed challenges in virtual care and mental health-related issues affecting providers.
Mental HealthKenbridge Victoria Dispatch

Crossroads recognizes May as Mental Health Month

This past year presented many different challenges and obstacles that tested everyone’s strength and resiliency. The global pandemic forced everyone to cope with situations we never even imagined, and many struggled with mental health as a result. The good news is there are tools and resources available that can support the wellbeing of individuals and communities.
KidsNewswise

Families with a child with ADHD can benefit from mindfulness training

Newswise — Children with ADHD are generally treated with medication and/or behavioral treatments. However, medication-alone is insufficient in a quarter to a third of the children. For that reason, the scientists investigated whether a mindfulness-based intervention (MBI) would have a positive effect on children who did not respond sufficiently to other ADHD treatments. MBIs can elicit positive effects on psychological symptoms and behavior of children and parents.
Mental HealthADDitude

Study: Family Mindfulness Based Intervention Benefits Parents of Children with ADHD

Parents of children with ADHD experienced improvements in over-reactivity, impulsivity, self-compassion, and overall mental health after participating in an 8-week, family mindfulness based intervention (MBI) called MYmind, according to a study published in the Journal of Child Psychiatry and Psychology.1. Participants with ADHD, ages 8 to 16 years, were divided...
Mental Healthlegalreader.com

How Our Mental Health Directly Affect Our Physical Health

Don’t toy with your mental or physical health. Exercise daily, eat healthy foods, sleep well, and quit negative addictive habits. Are you one of those who think that their mental health has nothing to do with their physical health? Well, research has proven otherwise. Your mental health is linked to your physical health. Getting this right will help you make informed decisions about your health and general well-being.
Harvard, MAHarvard Crimson

Harvard Researchers and Clinicians Battle 'Silent Pandemic' of Mental Health Issues

For nearly 15 months, the Covid-19 pandemic has halted everyday life in the United States and much of the world. As in-person interactions shifted to screens, tens of millions of people were forced to adapt to life under the persistent threat of a lethal virus. Although vaccines have tempered cases, Americans have been subjected to a year of isolation and uncertainty, taking a significant toll on their mental health.
Mental HealthColumbus Telegram

Coping in stressful situations

Everyone responds differently to stress related to a disease outbreak, financial crisis, natural disaster or another traumatic event. Health care workers and first responders, older and at-risk adults, people with mental or behavioral health conditions, or anyone experiencing high levels of anxiety and fear may respond strongly to the stress of a crisis.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

How to Know You Are Dealing With Narcissistic Abuse

In most cases narcissists fail to admit to their behaviour or even apologise. Narcissists show little or no regard to the feelings of others. Stay around a narcissist can be harmful to your emotional wellbeing. Many people are not sure whether or not they are suffering from Narcissistic abuse. Cognitive...
Spokane, WAKXLY

More children struggling with mental health as result of pandemic

SPOKANE, Wash. — There’s finally a clear path out of this pandemic as more and more people get vaccinated. However, medical experts say the struggles associated with it are far from over. According to Mental Health America, nearly 44 million Americans suffer from a mental health condition. It’s an alarming...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Techniques described by Brian C Jensen that helps to improve mental health

Growing stress resulting from modern lifestyles is a major health concern as studies reveal that Americans are experiencing stress like never before. The picture is no different in other parts of the world as people embrace a hectic lifestyle that often becomes difficult to balance and creates enormous mental stress. The ambition to achieve more is increasing expectations so much that it often becomes impossible to meet the goal, which is far from realistic, observes Brian C Jensen. The disappointment of failure is driving people towards depression and affecting their overall wellness and wellbeing.
Mental HealthInside Higher Ed

The Mental Health Crisis and the College Chaplaincy

Last semester, I counseled a student whose father was receiving cancer treatment, two whose grandmothers died of COVID-19, an international student who feared that if she returned home she wouldn’t be allowed back into the country for the next semester, an LGBTQ+ student studying from home with homophobic parents and another student who needed immediate mental health support to prevent self-harm -- all in a single day.
Mental HealthAMA

Mickey Trockel, MD, PhD, and Nikitha Menon discuss findings on burnout

In this webinar presentation, Mickey Trockel, MD, PhD, and Nikitha Menon discuss findings from their study, “Association of Physician Burnout With Suicidal Ideation and Medical Errors,” published in JAMA Network Open in 2020. They discuss the implications of the relationships between burnout, depression, suicidal ideation and medical error for organizations...