Five questions for Dr. Jay Fawver

Growing stress resulting from modern lifestyles is a major health concern as studies reveal that Americans are experiencing stress like never before. The picture is no different in other parts of the world as people embrace a hectic lifestyle that often becomes difficult to balance and creates enormous mental stress. The ambition to achieve more is increasing expectations so much that it often becomes impossible to meet the goal, which is far from realistic, observes Brian C Jensen. The disappointment of failure is driving people towards depression and affecting their overall wellness and wellbeing.